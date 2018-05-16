By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aptamil 1 First Milk Ready To Feed Liquid

Aptamil 1 First Milk Ready To Feed Liquid
£ 0.85
£0.43/100ml

Product Description

  • First Infant Milk, with a 29% fermented dairy-based blend
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Nutricia - Bringing Science to Early Life Based on 40 years of research in early life science.

  • Our patented formulation
  • Breastmilk substitute with our unique blend of ingredients
  • Suitable for combination or bottle feeding
  • Ready to feed
  • UHT sterilised
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Dairy-Based Blend (of which 29% is fermented) [Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil), Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Fish Oil, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Potassium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Inositol, Magnesium Chloride, L-Carnitine, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate), Nicotinamide, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Protein (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Chloride, Calcium Hydroxide, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate, Taurine, Ferrous Lactate, Magnesium Oxide, Zinc Sulphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 4'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin A, Copper Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D3

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store unopened bottles in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation and feeding guide
  • Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks; Approx weight 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, Single feed: 90ml, 3fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6
  • Approx. age: 2-4 weeks; Approx. weight 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, Single feed: 120ml, 4fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 4-8 weeks; Approx. weight 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, Single feed: 150ml, 5fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 8-12 weeks; Approx. weight 5.4kg, 12lb, Single feed: 180ml, 6fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 3-4 months; Approx. weight 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, Single feed: 180ml, 6fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 4-5 months; Approx. weight 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 5-6 months; Approx. weight 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
  • Approx. age: 7-12 months; Approx. weight -kg, -lb, Single feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 3
  • Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
  • Please follow these instructions carefully. Failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • 1. Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 2. Shake bottle well. Pour the required amount of milk into a sterilised feeding bottle.
  • 3. Serve at room temperature, or warmed if desired. If warmed, check temperature of feed. Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
  • For hygiene reasons, discard unfinished milk in the feeding bottle as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
  • Any unused milk in this 200ml bottle can be stored by replacing the cap, storing upright in a refrigerator and used within 24 hours.

Warnings

  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® First Infant Milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
  • When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Call on our expertise
  • UK 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
  • www.aptaclub.co.uk
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • ROI 1 800 22 12 34 (8:00-20:00 Monday-Friday)
  • www.aptaclub.ie
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,

Lower age limit

0 Months

Upper age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy276kJ / 66kcal
Fat3.4g
of which, saturates1.5g
of which, mono-unsaturates1.2g
of which, polyunsaturates0.7g
of which, LCPs†0.038g
- Arachidonic acid (AA)0.017g
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.017g
Carbohydrate7.4g
of which, sugars7.2g
of which, lactose7.0g
of which, polyols0.007g
- Inositol0.007g
Fibre0.6g
of which, GOS°0.48g
of which, FOS◊0.08g
of which, 3'GL‡0.02g
Protein1.3g
Vitamin A58µg
Vitamin D31.65µg
Vitamin E1.1mg TE
Vitamin K14.1µg
Vitamin C10mg
Thiamin (B1)0.07mg
Riboflavin (B2)0.14mg
Niacin (B3)0.43mg
Vitamin B60.05mg
Folate13µg
Vitamin B120.17µg
Biotin1.8µg
Pantothenic acid0.53mg
Sodium25mg
Potassium88mg
Chloride54mg
Calcium42mg
Phosphorus34mg
Magnesium5.3mg
Iron0.53mg
Zinc0.51mg
Copper0.052mg
Manganese0.003mg
Fluoride≤0.006mg
Selenium3.0µg
Iodine12µg
L-Carnitine2.1mg
Choline22mg
Taurine5.3mg
Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)0.2g
Nucleotides2.3mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids-
° Galacto-oligosaccharides/◊Fructo-oligosaccharides-
‡ 3'-Galactosyllactose-

Safety information

View more safety information

Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® First Infant Milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

