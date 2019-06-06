By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Truvia Tablets 100 Pack

Product Description

  • Steviol glycosides based table top sweetener.
  • To learn more or get in touch, visit truvia.co.uk
  • The sweet taste of Truvia® sweetener comes from an extract of the stevia leaf, a plant that's been enjoyed for its sweetness for centuries. We extract the best-tasting part of the leaf and blend it to form a tablet that will give you the equivalent sweetness of a teaspoon of sugar without any of the calories.
  • 0 calorie
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Stabilisers: Cross-Linked Cellulose Gum, Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place.Best Before End: See Base of Dispenser

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: One tablet sweetens like one teaspoon of sugar.
  • Please retain outer packaging for reference

Number of uses

100 Count

Recycling info

Blister. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Dispenser. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Distributor address

  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood Business Park,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer tablet (50mg)
Energy 1588 kJ0.8 kJ
-(374 kcal)(0.2 kcal)
Fat 0.2g0g
of which: Saturates 0.2g0g
Carbohydrates90g0g
of which: Sugars 90g0g
Protein 3.0g0g
Salt 0.4g0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Essential for diabetics

5 stars

Brilliant for diabetics as it doesn't put up your blood sugars like other sweetners

