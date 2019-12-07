Parra Alta Malbec 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Malbec - Red Argentinian Wine
  • Vibrant red with violet tones. Full bodied in style with intense aromas of blackberry and fresh raspberry with subtle vanilla oak.
  • Parra Alta is a traditional way to grow grapes, where the vines are tied to grow upwards through the canopy of the surrounding trees.
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A bright carmine red whose plum and raspberry jam aromas mingle elegantly with vanilla notes and rounded tannins

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Trivento

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • This wine is made in the classical way, with a warm ferment

History

  • Parra Alta is named after the way the grapes are grown- they are tied so that they go upwards under the canopy of surrounding trees

Regional Information

  • The Mendoza region has a dry continental climate and the soil is alluvial clay

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Argentina

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos S.A.,
  • B-72110,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.
  • Bottled by:

Importer address

  • CYT UK,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CYT UK,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

107 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

One of my favorites

5 stars

One of my favorites wines for the price. Like this on a Sat night while relaxing. A very good wine for the price, no question about it.Xx

Don’t buy

1 stars

Very very poor wine. Coloured water. I normally like Argentinian and Malbec but not this time. Grossly overpriced.

totally reliable

5 stars

good quality and med alc content. trustworthy and great value

for its price

5 stars

this is an excellent wine and probably better than much more expensive wines (that I don't tend to buy due to cost rather than taste.!!!) PS I was asked to state whether I was .. a beginner, etc etc ....... well I am a red wine drinker because I like red wine :-)

This is a very pleaasing wine

5 stars

I order this wine for my husband and myself and for my brother and sister in law as they enjoyed it while at a bbq.

Great value

5 stars

This Malbec is amazing value for money . The flavour is wonderful . I have enjoyed bottles of wine which are double the price , however , this is by far my favourite .

Bland and uninteresting wine

2 stars

Bought a case on recommendation by Tesco, but found it to be quite unimpressive, no nose on opening, no great depth or intensity of flavour as might be expected from a good Argentinian Malbec, nor any significant length.(all despite opening and 'breathing for an hour or more before sampling) Was not enjoyed by my guests either, so returned the balance of the case without further ado.

Sooooooooooooo Drinkable!!

5 stars

I am never sure of £5.00 bottles of wine, but this one is a real nice slurp. Very drinkable wine at a great price. Good with all the obligatory standard fare - pasta, roast beef, lamb etc. Not a bad word to be said about this one. We are getting another case for Xmas.

Fruity

3 stars

Not a great Malbec; a bit too fruity for my liking, but OK as a summer drink with red meat.

excellent wine

4 stars

found this wine quite by chance, but it is really excellent really nice taste and goes with basically any/all food.

1-10 of 107 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

