Parra Alta Malbec 75Cl

One of my favorites
One of my favorites wines for the price. Like this on a Sat night while relaxing. A very good wine for the price, no question about it.Xx
Don’t buy
Very very poor wine. Coloured water. I normally like Argentinian and Malbec but not this time. Grossly overpriced.
totally reliable
good quality and med alc content. trustworthy and great value
for its price
this is an excellent wine and probably better than much more expensive wines (that I don't tend to buy due to cost rather than taste.!!!) PS I was asked to state whether I was .. a beginner, etc etc ....... well I am a red wine drinker because I like red wine :-)
This is a very pleaasing wine
I order this wine for my husband and myself and for my brother and sister in law as they enjoyed it while at a bbq.
Great value
This Malbec is amazing value for money . The flavour is wonderful . I have enjoyed bottles of wine which are double the price , however , this is by far my favourite .
Bland and uninteresting wine
Bought a case on recommendation by Tesco, but found it to be quite unimpressive, no nose on opening, no great depth or intensity of flavour as might be expected from a good Argentinian Malbec, nor any significant length.(all despite opening and 'breathing for an hour or more before sampling) Was not enjoyed by my guests either, so returned the balance of the case without further ado.
Sooooooooooooo Drinkable!!
I am never sure of £5.00 bottles of wine, but this one is a real nice slurp. Very drinkable wine at a great price. Good with all the obligatory standard fare - pasta, roast beef, lamb etc. Not a bad word to be said about this one. We are getting another case for Xmas.
Fruity
Not a great Malbec; a bit too fruity for my liking, but OK as a summer drink with red meat.
excellent wine
found this wine quite by chance, but it is really excellent really nice taste and goes with basically any/all food.