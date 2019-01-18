Cadbury Boost Chocolate Bar 48.5G
- Energy1047 kJ 250 kcal12%
- Fat14 g20%
- Saturates9.2 g46%
- Sugars25 g28%
- Salt0.13 g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2158 kJ (516 kcal)
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with caramel (26 %) and biscuit (3 %) filling bar.
- 1 bar = 12 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Crunchy biscuit pieces, chewy caramel, all smothered in delicious Cadbury milk chocolate
- The delicious pile up of tastes
- Get boosted with milk chocolate, caramel and biscuit energy
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 48.5g
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Flavourings, Salt, Thickener (Dried Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Tartaric Acid), Barley Malt Syrup, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1 portion per pack
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
48.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per (48.5 g):
|Energy
|2158 kJ (516 kcal)
|1047 kJ (250 kcal)
|Fat
|28 g
|14 g
|of which Saturates
|19 g
|9.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|29 g
|of which Sugars
|52 g
|25 g
|Fibre
|1.9 g
|0.9 g
|Protein
|5.6 g
|2.7 g
|Salt
|0.27 g
|0.13 g
