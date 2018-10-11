Tesco Turkey Breast Mini Fillet 400G

Great Product and price, tastes delicious
I purchase this products most weeks and it’s aleays fresh, at a great price and tases delicious!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 559kJ / 132kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a little oil in a frying pan or wok until hot. Fry for 10-12 minutes, turning frequently. If the juices are pink continue cooking until they run clear.TipPlace one fillet into the pan and if it sizzles, pan is ready. If not, heat for a little longer.
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
3 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 106g*
|Energy
|559kJ / 132kcal
|592kJ / 140kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|28.7g
|30.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400gg typically weighs 318g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019