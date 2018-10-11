By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Turkey Breast Mini Fillet 400G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Turkey Breast Mini Fillet 400G
£ 3.65
£9.13/kg
Per 106g
  • Energy592kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 559kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A skinless turkey breast mini fillets.
  • From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing.
  • Hand selected by butchers for a naturally lean cut
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a little oil in a frying pan or wok until hot. Fry for 10-12 minutes, turning frequently. If the juices are pink continue cooking until they run clear.TipPlace one fillet into the pan and if it sizzles, pan is ready. If not, heat for a little longer.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 106g*
Energy559kJ / 132kcal592kJ / 140kcal
Fat1.9g2.0g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein28.7g30.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 400gg typically weighs 318g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Product and price, tastes delicious

5 stars

I purchase this products most weeks and it’s aleays fresh, at a great price and tases delicious!

