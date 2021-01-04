By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nakd Cocoa Delight 35G

Nakd Cocoa Delight 35G
£ 0.75
£2.15/100g

  • Cocoa delight flavour raw fruit & nut bar
  • Loco for Cocoa? Don't reach for a chocolate bar, pick up a scrummy Nakd Cocoa Delight. A chewy and rich combo of cocoa, fruit and nuts, these bars are free from gluten and dairy and vegan friendly. Remarkable!
  • We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
  • They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
  • 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 35G
  • No added sugar

Dates 48%, Cashews 29%, Raisins 17%, Cocoa 6%, A Hint of Natural Flavouring

  • May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts and the odd shell or pit piece

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.

35g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy 1621kJ567kJ
-386kcal135kcal
Fat 15.1g5.3g
of which saturates 3.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate 49.4g17.3g
of which sugars 45.3g15.9g
Fibre 6.8g2.4g
Protein 9.4g3.3g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g

