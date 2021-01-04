Nakd Cocoa Delight 35G
Product Description
- Cocoa delight flavour raw fruit & nut bar
- Loco for Cocoa? Don't reach for a chocolate bar, pick up a scrummy Nakd Cocoa Delight. A chewy and rich combo of cocoa, fruit and nuts, these bars are free from gluten and dairy and vegan friendly. Remarkable!
- We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
- They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
- 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
- No added sugar - only natural sweetness
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 35G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Dates 48%, Cashews 29%, Raisins 17%, Cocoa 6%, A Hint of Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts and the odd shell or pit piece
Storage
Best before: (See side of pack)
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- Unit 1A Drakes Park,
- Long Crendon,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP18 9BA.
Return to
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g
|Energy
|1621kJ
|567kJ
|-
|386kcal
|135kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|5.3g
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|49.4g
|17.3g
|of which sugars
|45.3g
|15.9g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|2.4g
|Protein
|9.4g
|3.3g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
