By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Les Dauphins Cotes Du Rhone Blanc 75Cl

3.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Les Dauphins Cotes Du Rhone Blanc 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • Know more about us cellier-des-dauphins.com
  • The sun-drenched wines from Cellier des Dauphins are made for great moments to share. Our wine-growers in the Southern Rhône Valley are passionate in respecting the quality and heritage of our wines. Tiny quantities of white are made in the Rhône Valley but it's responsible for some of the world's greatest. This is a white wine with attitude. Clean, crisp and fresh, all the while backed up with white summer fruit flavours. Great as an aperitif.
  • Wine of France
  • This is a vegetarian and vegan wine
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Clean, crisp and fresh, all the while backed up with white summer fruit flavours

Region of Origin

The Rhone Valley

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Cellier des Dauphins

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Thierry Walet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache blanc, Marsanne, Viognier

Vinification Details

  • The aim of our winemakers is to keep the fresh ripe fruit flavours. This is achieved by two main methods. Firstly, we ensure that the fruit is picked early to retain freshness and natural acidity, secondly, by having a long slow controlled cool fermentation which ensures the maximum fruit flavours are kept.

History

  • The Rhone valley has been directly associated with growing and winemaking since Roman times. It's a region steeped in the history of both Europe and its wines.

Regional Information

  • This attractive White comes from the sunny vineyards surrounding Avignon in the Southern end of the Rhone valley. The region is full of warmth, wild herbs and spices and gives these Rhone whites their distinctive fresh structure and character.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve between 8 to 10° C

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Cellier des Dauphins,
  • 26790 Tulette,
  • France.

Return to

  • Cellier des Dauphins,
  • 26790 Tulette,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Dauphine cotes de rhone

4 stars

Reasonable White rhone but I preferred the Le Chasse which you have discontinued. It would be good to have a larger choice of varietal wines from thr Rhone and perhaps the Languedoc

Average White

3 stars

As a £5 bottle it's reasonable, any more it's not worth it as that gives it more value that it should have. To be fair it's actually not unpleasant, it's a very easy to drink but it doesn't have much oomph nor character. There are much better whites at the £7-8 range which is what this wine usually retails for.

Bags of taste

4 stars

Viognier grapes give this white depth of taste and great balance of acidity. Good with food, on its own or in a spritzer.

Usually bought next

Les Dauphins Cotes Du Rhone 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here