Les Dauphins Cotes Du Rhone Blanc 75Cl

Dauphine cotes de rhone
Reasonable White rhone but I preferred the Le Chasse which you have discontinued. It would be good to have a larger choice of varietal wines from thr Rhone and perhaps the Languedoc
Average White
As a £5 bottle it's reasonable, any more it's not worth it as that gives it more value that it should have. To be fair it's actually not unpleasant, it's a very easy to drink but it doesn't have much oomph nor character. There are much better whites at the £7-8 range which is what this wine usually retails for.
Bags of taste
Viognier grapes give this white depth of taste and great balance of acidity. Good with food, on its own or in a spritzer.