By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Spaghetti Hoops 3 X 205G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Spaghetti Hoops 3 X 205G
£ 1.70
£2.77/kg
Per can (205g)
  • Energy448kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 218kJ

Product Description

  • Spaghetti hoops in tomato sauce with iron and vitamin D.
  • Eat as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Yummy pasta with a Juicy tomato sauce.
  • 1 of your 5 a day.
  • A WhoLe tomato squeezed into eveRy poRtioN.
  • Pack size: 615g

Information

Ingredients

Spaghetti Hoops (42%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomatoes (41%), Water, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Acid - Citric Acid, Spice, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Spice Extract, Iron Sulphate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in pan.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

3 x 205g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer can%RI*
Energy 218kJ448kJ
-52kcal106kcal5%
Fat 0.2g0.5g1%
- of which saturates Trace0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 10.4g21.3g8%
- of which sugars 3.9g8.0g9%
Fibre 0.6g1.2g
Protein 1.6g3.4g7%
Salt 0.4g0.8g13%
Vitamin D 0.37µg0.75µg30%
Iron 1.0mg2.1mg30%
*RI per serving---
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 3 X200g

£ 1.70
£2.84/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here