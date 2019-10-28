By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Feta & Slow Roast Tomato Pasta 290G

Tesco Feta & Slow Roast Tomato Pasta 290G
£ 2.20
£0.76/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2078kJ 495kcal
    25%
  • Fat19.4g
    28%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 716kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a tomato dressing with roasted red peppers, onion and spinach, topped with feta full fat soft cheese and marinated semi dried tomatoes.
  • Crumbly Greek Feta. Our chefs have developed recipes using carefully selected ingredients to create vibrant salads which are full of flavour.
  • Crumbly Greek Feta.
  • Our chefs have developed recipes using carefully selected ingredients to create vibrant salads which are full of flavour.
  • No mayonnaise
  • Crumbly Greek feta
  • Fork included
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Onion, Tomato Paste, Marinated Semi Dried Tomato (4%) [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Basil, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pepper, Garlic, Rosemary.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy716kJ / 171kcal2078kJ / 495kcal
Fat6.7g19.4g
Saturates1.9g5.5g
Carbohydrate21.4g62.1g
Sugars2.4g7.0g
Fibre1.4g4.1g
Protein5.5g16.0g
Salt0.6g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

