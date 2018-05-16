Castrol Mag 5W/30 C2 1L

Product Description
- Magnatec Stop-Start 5W-30 C2
- To find the right oil for your car, text Oil and your registration to 60777
- Castrol MAGNATEC STOP-START 5W-30 C2 is suitable for use in automotive gasoline and diesel engines where the manufacturer recommends an ACEA C2 or API SN 5W-30
Castrol MAGNATEC STOP-START 5W-30 C2 is suitable for use in Peugeot and Citroen vehicles that require a 5W-30 lubricant approved to PSA B71 2290 specification and Fiat vehicles that require a 5W-30 lubricant that Meets Fiat 9.55535-S1 specification.
- Cling to engine parts when the oil drains down
- Form a self-healing layer to protect at each of the critical stages of stop-start driving and beyond
- Are proven to reduce wear in stop-start operation
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Storage
Keep container tightly closed. Keep container in a cool, well-ventilated area.
Preparation and Usage
- Eye contact: In case of contact, immediately flush eyes with plenty of water for at least 15 minutes. Get medical attention if irritation occurs.
- Skin contact: In case of contact, immediately flush skin with plenty of water. Remove contaminated clothing and shoes. Wash clothing before reuse. Clean shoes thoroughly before reuse. Get medical attention if irritation develops.
- Inhalation: If inhaled, remove to fresh air. Get medical attention if symptoms appear.
- Ingestion: Do not induce vomiting unless directed to do so by medical personnel. Never give anything by mouth to an unconscious person. If potentially dangerous quantities of this material have been swallowed, call a physician immediately.
- Notes to physician: Treatment should in general be symptomatic and directed to relieving any effects.
- Handling: Wash thoroughly after handling.
- Not suitable: Prolonged exposure to elevated temperature.
Warnings
- Used engine oils are potentially hazardous to health and the environment. Avoid prolonged or repeated skin contact with all used engine oils. Protect the environment. Used engine oil is a hazardous waste and must be disposed of properly. Safety data sheet available for professional user on request.
Name and address
- Castrol House,
- Lydiard Fields,
- Swindon,
- Wiltshire,
- SN5 8UB.
Return to
- Castrol House,
- Lydiard Fields,
- Swindon,
- Wiltshire,
- SN5 8UB.
Net Contents
1l
Safety information
Used engine oils are potentially hazardous to health and the environment. Avoid prolonged or repeated skin contact with all used engine oils. Protect the environment. Used engine oil is a hazardous waste and must be disposed of properly. Safety data sheet available for professional user on request.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020