Tesco Turkey Breast Steaks 300G (C)

Tesco Turkey Breast Steaks 300G

This product is only available for delivery between 29/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

£ 2.50
£8.34/kg

Per 132g
  • Energy791kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 599kJ / 141kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh class A skinless, boneless turkey breast steaks.
  • From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing.
  • Hand selected by butchers for a naturally lean cut
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (100%).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Grill Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Warnings:

    To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use a separate chopping borad and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods

    Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical turkey breast steak (132**)
Energy599kJ / 141kcal791kJ / 186kcal
Fat0.7g1.0g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein33.5g44.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, 300 g typically weights 264 g..--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

