Tesco Turkey Breast Steaks 300G (C)

- Energy791kJ 186kcal9%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 599kJ / 141kcal
Product Description
- Fresh class A skinless, boneless turkey breast steaks.
- From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing.
- Hand selected by butchers for a naturally lean cut
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (100%).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Grill Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Cooking Warnings:
To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use a separate chopping borad and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical turkey breast steak (132**)
|Energy
|599kJ / 141kcal
|791kJ / 186kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|33.5g
|44.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 300 g typically weights 264 g..
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019