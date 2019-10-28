Tesco Tikka Chicken & Mango Chutney Sandwich
- Energy1518kJ 359kcal18%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars8.4g9%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 763kJ / 181kcal
Product Description
- Marinated chicken, tikka masala sauce, roasted red peppers, mango chutney, spinach and coriander in malted brown bread.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Spiced Chicken Breast. Our recipe layers chicken tikka with mango chutney, roasted pepper and coriander. Carefully handpacked everyday.
- Spiced Chicken Breast.
- No mayonnaise
- Spiced chicken breast
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Carefully handpacked - everyday
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Malted Wheat Flakes, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Mango, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Spices, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Yogurt Powder (Milk), Coriander, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Carrot, Petit Pois, Ginger Paste, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Garlic Paste, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Malted Wheat Flour, Green Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Basil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU or Thailand
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|763kJ / 181kcal
|1518kJ / 359kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|27.9g
|55.5g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|3.6g
|Protein
|9.6g
|19.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
