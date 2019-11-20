By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready Rolled Marzipan 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Ready Rolled Marzipan 400G
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g
Per 33g
  • Energy609kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars20.4g
    23%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1847kJ / 439kcal

Product Description

  • Marzipan.
  • READY ROLLED Adds an indulgently sweet, nutty layer to your favourite bakes
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Almonds (25%), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Almond Oil, Invertase, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Will cover up to a 20cm (8 inch) round cake.
    1. Place cake on a cake board and brush with boiled and cooled apricot jam.
    2. Unroll the marzipan disc and carefully lift over the cake using a rolling pin for support.
    3. Gently smooth over the top and sides of the cake, trim any excess with a sharp knife.
     

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 33g
Energy1847kJ / 439kcal609kJ / 145kcal
Fat15.8g5.2g
Saturates1.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate67.3g22.2g
Sugars61.7g20.4g
Fibre2.2g0.7g
Protein5.9g1.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

