Tesco Ready Rolled Marzipan 400G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1847kJ / 439kcal
Product Description
- Marzipan.
- READY ROLLED Adds an indulgently sweet, nutty layer to your favourite bakes
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Almonds (25%), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Almond Oil, Invertase, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Will cover up to a 20cm (8 inch) round cake.
1. Place cake on a cake board and brush with boiled and cooled apricot jam.
2. Unroll the marzipan disc and carefully lift over the cake using a rolling pin for support.
3. Gently smooth over the top and sides of the cake, trim any excess with a sharp knife.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 33g
|Energy
|1847kJ / 439kcal
|609kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|15.8g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|67.3g
|22.2g
|Sugars
|61.7g
|20.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.9g
|1.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
