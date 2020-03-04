Zip 16 Fast & Clean Wrapped Firelighters
Offer
Product Description
- For details of our local distributors, please visit www.zipfires.com/distribution
- Like us on: Facebook @zipfirelighter
- Follow us on: Twitter @ZipFires
- These Fast & Clean Wrapped Firelighters from Zip combine the patented formulation of our High Performance Energy Firelighters with 'just light the wrapper' technology giving you an instant, cosy fire in no time. These firelighters are clean, convenient and easy to use, leaving you more time to enjoy the occasion.
- Zip invented the kerosene firelighter back in 1936 and today our latest high performance products are designed to make lighting a fire easier than ever.
- ISO 9001 Certification Europe™
- ISO 14001 Certification Europe™
- OHSAS 18001 Certification Europe™
- Just light the wrapper
- Clean, convenient & odourless
- Lights first time, every time
- HETAS Approved Product
Information
Produce of
Manufactured in Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Indoor / Outdoor Fires
- 1. Place 1 or 2 Zip firelighters on your coal, logs, briquettes or a thin layer of cinders. For hard to light fuels, use more firelighters as required.
- 2. Light the wrapper at one corner using long safety matches and with limited draught.
- 3. When the firelighters are well lit, carefully add more fuel, taking care not to extinguish flames.
- Barbecues
- 1. Evenly distribute 2 or 3 Zip firelighters amongst your charcoal or briquettes.
- 2. Light the firelighters at one corner using long safety matches.
- 3. When the firelighters are well lit, carefully add more fuel, taking care not to extinguish flames.
- 4. Allow coals to ash over evenly until glowing (20 mins) before cooking.
Warnings
- Danger
- Flammable Solid
- Contains kerosene (EC No, 232-366-4).
- Zip 16 Fast & Clean Wrapped Firelighters
- Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not breathe vapours. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician. Do NOT induce vomiting. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- Do not use firelighters on a warm grate. Do not light firelighters in your hand. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Keep away from pets.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Standard Brands (Trading) Ireland Ltd.,
- Castlebellingham,
- Co. Louth,
- A91 XT59,
- Ireland.
- 4 Cleeve Court,
Return to
- Standard Brands (Trading) Ireland Ltd.,
- Castlebellingham,
- Co. Louth,
- A91 XT59,
- Ireland.
- +353 42 937 2140
- 4 Cleeve Court,
- Cleeve Road,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7UD.
- +44 (0)1372 360833
Net Contents
16 x Cubes
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER Danger Flammable Solid Contains kerosene (EC No, 232-366-4). Zip 16 Fast & Clean Wrapped Firelighters Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not breathe vapours. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician. Do NOT induce vomiting. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Do not use firelighters on a warm grate. Do not light firelighters in your hand. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Keep away from pets.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020