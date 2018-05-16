We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tranos Feta Cheese 200G

Tranos Feta Cheese 200G

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese made with pasteurised sheep and goat's milk.
  • PDO - Protected Designation of Origin
  • Certified By AgroCert®
  • POC/525-8837.06
  • Strength - 3
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Use by: see back of pack.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Futura Foods UK Ltd,
  • Dursley,
  • GL11 4HR.

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold per 100g
Energy1180kJ / 285kcal
Fat23.4g
of which saturates14.4g
Carbohydrate2.3g
of which sugars0.2g
Fibre0.5g
Protein15.9g
Salt2.4g
