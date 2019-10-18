By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Kenyan Fair Trade Ground Coffee 227G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Kenyan Fair Trade Ground Coffee 227G
£ 3.29
£1.45/100g
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee.
  • 100% Kenyan coffee, a complex blend of buttery sweetness with red berries and citrus notes. This complex coffee is sourced from the highlands east of Kenya's Rift Valley. We partner with co operatives to support groups of small scale coffee farmers in Kenya. Farmers like Charles who carefully picks the ripe coffee cherries, full of sweet buttery flavour with notes of red berry and vibrant citrus.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fairtrade
  • 100% Kenyan coffee, a complex blend of buttery sweetness with red berries and citrus notes
  • Strength no. 2
  • Roast & ground
  • Single origin
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Kenya. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • If you're making coffee in a Cafetière, warm the pot first. Use about one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person - you can make it more or less depending on how strong you like it.
  • Once you have boiled the water, wait 10 seconds before pouring, to avoid scalding the coffee, then leave to brew for 3 to 5 minutes - longer for a stronger coffee - with the plunger off.
  • You can use the same guide for the quantity of coffee if you're using a filter machine. For a Moka Pot, fill the basket evenly with coffee, without patting it down. Brew the coffee on a medium heat for about 5 minutes.
  • Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators.
  • Always follow manufacturer's guidelines.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

227g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Having drunk my way through half the shelf, finall

5 stars

Having drunk my way through half the shelf, finally found my regular coffee, really like the fruity undertones and mildness.

Excellent

5 stars

Our favourite choice of coffee. Packaging has changed. But taste remain the best.

Used to be 100% arabica on their 'finest brands'

1 stars

Used to be 100% arabica on their 'finest brands' but now its junk statements like 100% kenyan. Which means more robusta. Their old own brand was good. This is junk grade coffee and not pure arabica. Used to be the best own brand stuff. Now the worst. stay away. Tesco, bring back the old own brand supplier!

This product has recently changed. the Kenyan tha

3 stars

This product has recently changed. the Kenyan that was stocked for year until a few months ago was far superior. This is just OK, as are all the other coffees at this price range.

kenyan coffee

5 stars

I always bought a leading brand and tried Tesco finest I wouldn't change back now I have tried several different ones and each one exceeded for taste flavour and price for the quality. its not like sweeping ups off the floor. fills home with fresh coffee smell. excellent

