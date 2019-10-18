Tesco Finest Kenyan Fair Trade Ground Coffee 227G

Having drunk my way through half the shelf, finall
Having drunk my way through half the shelf, finally found my regular coffee, really like the fruity undertones and mildness.
Excellent
Our favourite choice of coffee. Packaging has changed. But taste remain the best.
Used to be 100% arabica on their 'finest brands' but now its junk statements like 100% kenyan. Which means more robusta. Their old own brand was good. This is junk grade coffee and not pure arabica. Used to be the best own brand stuff. Now the worst. stay away. Tesco, bring back the old own brand supplier!
This product has recently changed. the Kenyan that was stocked for year until a few months ago was far superior. This is just OK, as are all the other coffees at this price range.
kenyan coffee
I always bought a leading brand and tried Tesco finest I wouldn't change back now I have tried several different ones and each one exceeded for taste flavour and price for the quality. its not like sweeping ups off the floor. fills home with fresh coffee smell. excellent