Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Roast & Ground Coffee Sumatra Java Sumatra227g

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Roast & Ground Coffee Sumatra Java Sumatra227g
£ 3.29
£1.45/100g
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee.
  • A sweet, earthy Indonesian coffee with intense flavours of dark chocolate. Sumatra's rich soil and tropical climate gives this coffee a sweet, earthy richness and intense dark chocolate flavour. We partner with co operatives to support groups of small scale coffee farmers on the island. Farmers like Solomon, who lives on a small farm in northern Sumatra where he grows and prepares the beans himself to produce an exceptional quality coffee.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fairtrade
  • A sweet, earthy Indonesian coffee with intense flavours of dark chocolate
  • Strength no. 5
  • Roast & ground
  • Single origin
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Indonesia. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • If you're making coffee in a cafetière, warm the pot first. Use about one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person - you can make it more or less depending on how strong you like it.
  • Once you have boiled the water, wait 10 seconds before pouring, to avoid scalding the coffee, then leave to brew for 3 to 5 minutes - longer for a stronger coffee - with the plunger off.
  • You can use the same guide for the quantity of coffee if your using a filter machine. For a moka pot, fill the basket evenly with coffee, without patting it down. Brew the coffee on a medium heat for about 5 minutes. Always follow manufacturer's guidelines.
  • Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
Return to

  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

227g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Its my favourite thats all I can say.

5 stars

Love it

5 stars

Very good quality coffee

EXCELLENT SUPER STRONG COFFEE

5 stars

A STRONG, EXCELLENT FLAVOURED COFFEE

