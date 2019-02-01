By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Fairtrade Guatemala Ground Coffee 227G

Tesco Finest Fairtrade Guatemala Ground Coffee 227G
£ 3.29
£1.45/100g
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee.
  • 100% Guatemalan coffee. Full bodied with notes of blackberry and spice. This full bodied coffee with notes of spice, blackberry and a long finish is grown on small farms in the heart of the highlands of central Guatemala. We partner with co operatives to support groups of small scale coffee farmers in Guatemala. Farmers like Gerardo, who produces exceptional tasting coffee using methods that also ensure Guatemala’s indigenous flora and fauna are protected.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fairtrade
  • 100% Guatemalan coffee
  • Full bodied with notes of blackberry and spice
  • Strength no.4
  • Roast & ground
  • Single origin
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Guatemala. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • If you're making coffee in a Cafetière, warm the pot first. Use about one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person - you can make it more or less depending on how strong you like it.
  • Once you have boiled the water, wait 10 seconds before pouring, to avoid scalding the coffee, then leave to brew for 3 to 5 minutes - longer for a stronger coffee - with the plunger off.
  • You can use the same guide for the quantity of coffee if you're using a filter machine. For a Moka Pot, fill the basket evenly with coffee, without patting it down. Brew the coffee on a medium heat for about 5 minutes.
  • Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators.
  • Always follow manufacturer's guidelines.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

227g ℮

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

not arabica now

1 stars

Sudden flash rebrand of tesco own brand coffee, looks worse and tastes worse. Used to be 100% arabica on their 'finest brands' but now its junk statements like 100% kenyan or 100% guatamalan. Their old own brand was good. This is junk grade coffee and not pure arabica at all.

Has something changed?

1 stars

I've enjoyed this particular coffee for several years BUT my most recent purchase was a huge disappointment. The packaging looks cheaper and the content was definitely of a lower grade. Until recently it was a pleasure to open a pack and smell the rich chocolate aroma. The aroma from the current pack can only be described as burnt and bitter. I take my coffee black and a rich flavour is. Looks like I'm back in the hunt because I can't drink this.

