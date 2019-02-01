Tesco Finest Fairtrade Guatemala Ground Coffee 227G

not arabica now
Sudden flash rebrand of tesco own brand coffee, looks worse and tastes worse. Used to be 100% arabica on their 'finest brands' but now its junk statements like 100% kenyan or 100% guatamalan. Their old own brand was good. This is junk grade coffee and not pure arabica at all.
Has something changed?
I've enjoyed this particular coffee for several years BUT my most recent purchase was a huge disappointment. The packaging looks cheaper and the content was definitely of a lower grade. Until recently it was a pleasure to open a pack and smell the rich chocolate aroma. The aroma from the current pack can only be described as burnt and bitter. I take my coffee black and a rich flavour is. Looks like I'm back in the hunt because I can't drink this.