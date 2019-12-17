Ye Old Oak 8 Hot Dogs 400G

Product Description
- 8 Hot Dogs
- See our website for lots of simple and delicious ways to enjoy your hot dogs: www.yeoldeoak.co.uk
- Ready to eat
- Hot in 60 seconds
- Pack size: 184g
Information
Ingredients
Hotdogs: Chicken (Mechanically Separated) (50%), Water, Pork (13%), Starch, Chicken Skin, Beef Collagen Casing, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Spices, Bay Leaves, Preservative (E250), Spice Extract, Brine: Water
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Gluten, Milk, Egg, Celery, Soya and Mustard
Storage
Empty unused hot dogs into a bowl, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days of opening.Do not refrigerate in the can. Unused hot dogs can also be frozen and consumed within 3 months. For Best Before End: See Date on Can End
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Empty hot dogs including brine into a sauce pan and heat gently for about 5 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Ye Olde Oak hot dogs are pre-cooked and can be eaten hot or enjoyed cold straight from the can.
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Ye Olde Oak Foods Limited,
- PO Box 80,
- Halifax,
- HX1 9PS.
Return to
- Seal of Quality
- If you are not completely satisfied with these hot dogs, please contact us:
- Ye Olde Oak Foods Limited,
- PO Box 80,
- Halifax,
- HX1 9PS.
- Email Consumer Relations at: enquiries@yoo.co.uk
- Statutory rights unaffected.
Drained weight
184g ℮
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(drained) Per 100g
|(drained) Per Hot Dog 23g
|Energy
|589 kJ/140 kcal
|136 kJ/32 kcal
|Fat
|7,7 g
|1,8 g
|of which saturated
|2,8 g
|0,6 g
|Carbohydrate
|8,3 g
|1,9 g
|of which sugars
|0,1 g
|0,0 g
|Protein
|9,4 g
|2,2 g
|Salt
|1,40 g
|0,3 g
