Dr.Oetker Egg White Powder Multipack Sachet 4X5g

Product Description
- Free Range Egg White Powder
- Forget the fuss of separating egg whites, and try our Free Range Egg White Powder Sachets. Each sachet is the equivalent to 1 egg white and creates consistent and reliable results - exactly what you need when making of perfect meringues.
- This free-range egg powder is the perfect, waste-free ingredient to store in the baking cupboard for when inspiration strikes.
- Each pack contains 4 sachets and are ideal for making meringues, royal icing or savoury dishes.
- 1 sachet = 1 egg white
- Easy to use and no wastage
- Perfect for meringues
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 20g
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised dried hen egg albumen, Acidity regulator (citric acid), Stabiliser (triethyl citrate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See seal of sachet.
Preparation and Usage
- Empty sachet of Egg White Powder into a small bowl.
- Add 2 tsps of warm water and beat well to smooth paste.
- Add another 4 tsps of warm water gradually and beat well.
- Once reconstituted use in accordance with your recipe as fresh egg white.
Net Contents
5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1542 kJ/363 kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|84g
|Salt
|1.8g
