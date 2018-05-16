Tesco Golden Breadcrumbs 175G

- Energy541kJ 128kcal6%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1547kJ / 365kcal
Product Description
- Golden breadcrumbs.
- Tesco Golden Breadcrumbs Bake, Grill or Fry Carefully crumbed for the crunchiest coating
- Bake, grill or fry Carefully crumbed for the crunchiest coating
- Bake, grill or fry
- Carefully crumbed for the crunchiest coating
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- For crispy coated fish, meat or cheese, simply coat in flour, dip in beaten egg then roll in breadcrumbs before cooking.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Recycling info
Tub. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g
|Energy
|1547kJ / 365kcal
|541kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|74.5g
|26.1g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|1.4g
|Protein
|10.7g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019