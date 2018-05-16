By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Golden Breadcrumbs 175G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Golden Breadcrumbs 175G
£ 0.80
£4.58/kg
Per 35g
  • Energy541kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1547kJ / 365kcal

Product Description

  • Golden breadcrumbs.
  • Tesco Golden Breadcrumbs Bake, Grill or Fry Carefully crumbed for the crunchiest coating
  • Bake, grill or fry Carefully crumbed for the crunchiest coating
  • Bake, grill or fry
  • Carefully crumbed for the crunchiest coating
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • For crispy coated fish, meat or cheese, simply coat in flour, dip in beaten egg then roll in breadcrumbs before cooking.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Tub. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy1547kJ / 365kcal541kJ / 128kcal
Fat1.8g0.6g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate74.5g26.1g
Sugars4.4g1.5g
Fibre4.0g1.4g
Protein10.7g3.7g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 0.89
£0.15/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.95
£0.16/each

Tesco Grated Parmigiano Reggiano 100G

£ 2.20
£22.00/kg

Tesco Fresh Cut Flat Leaf Parsley 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here