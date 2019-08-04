By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Morliny Boczek 400G

Write a review
Morliny Boczek 400G
£ 3.05
£0.76/100g

Product Description

  • Smoked and cooked pork belly.
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Belly (97%), Salt, Glucose, Stabilisers: E451, E452, E331, Antioxidant: E301, Preservative: E250

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Do not exceed Use By Date and consume within 2 days of opening.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.morliny.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 1264 kJ/ 305 kcal
Fat 27 g
of which saturates 11 g
Carbohydrate 0.6 g
of which sugars 0.5 g
Protein 15 g
Salt 2.6 g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

This was really poor, just a lump of fat with a ti

1 stars

This was really poor, just a lump of fat with a tiny amount of meat. Had I realised it was so bad I would have given it back to the driver.

