Buxton Sports Cap 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Still Natural Mineral Water Sports Cap
- Water contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature.
- At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
- Buxton mineral water journeys over 5,000 years until it is forced up through a mile of British rock and bottled at an untouched artesian source
- Our bottle is now made with recycled plastic and still fully recyclable, so pop the cap back on and it can be put in your recycling bin and made into something new again. Produced in our zero waste certified factory, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do.
- Buxton Natural Mineral Water is utterly pure, and a great way to hydrate naturally. The handy 50cl bottle is the perfect size to take with you on your busy day; to work, for lunch, or at the gym.
- Buxton water is rainfall from over 5,000 years ago, slowly filtered through the ancient limestone rock of the Derbyshire Peak District, turning it into a pure & untouched natural mineral water
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, clean place away from light, strong odours or chemicals.Consume within 3 days of opening. Best Before end: see bottle.
Produce of
Bottled in England by Nestlé Waters UK Ltd
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Name and address
- PO Box No 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Good to talk contact us free Mon-Fri 9am-5pm
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- PO Box No 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- www.buxtonwater.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Typical Analysis mg/l
|Calcium
|55
|Magnesium
|19
|Potassium
|1
|Sodium
|24
|Bicarbonate
|248
|Chloride
|37
|Sulphate
|13
|Nitrate
|<0.1
|Dry Residue at 180°C
|200
|pH at source
|7.4
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019