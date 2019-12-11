By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Onions In Balsamic Vinegar 300G

Tesco Finest Onions In Balsamic Vinegar 300G
£ 2.50
£1.39/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy102kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 227kJ / 54kcal

Product Description

  • Borettane Onions in balsamic vinegar of Modena PGI (11%), with extra virgin olive oil (1%)
  • Crunchy onions pickled in a tangy balsamic vinegar from Modena.
  • Crunchy onions pickled in a tangy balsamic vinegar from Modena.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Borettane Onions, Water, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI (11%) (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Antioxidant (Sulphur Dioxide)), Sugar, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1%).

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

180g

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy227kJ / 54kcal102kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.5g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.1g4.5g
Sugars8.5g3.8g
Fibre1.8g0.8g
Protein1.4g0.6g
Salt1.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

