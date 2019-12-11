By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lemon Ginger & Lemon Grass Tea 15S 30G

Tesco Finest Lemon Ginger & Lemon Grass Tea 15S 30G
£ 2.99
£9.97/100g
Per 200ml
  • Energy21kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • 15 Ginger, lemongrass and lemon infusion bags.
  • With real root ginger for a full, zingy flavour with a hint of spicy warmth. Lemon and ginger is a classic flavour pairing, with the citrus zestiness complementing the spicy warmth. They're packed in our special biodegradable mesh pyramid bags. This means the leaves have space to move around freely in the water just like they would in a teapot so the flavour infuses perfectly.
  • Pack size: 30g
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Ginger (52%), Lemon Grass (35%), Liquorice Root, Lemon Peel (2.5%).

 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the EU

Number of uses

15 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains Liquorice - people suffering from hypertension should avoid excessive consumption.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy10kJ / 3kcal21kJ / 5kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.4g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre0.2g0.4g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml boiling water.--

Safety information

Caution: Contains Liquorice - people suffering from hypertension should avoid excessive consumption.

