Tesco Finest Lemon Ginger & Lemon Grass Tea 15S 30G

- Energy21kJ 5kcal<1%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 3kcal
Product Description
- 15 Ginger, lemongrass and lemon infusion bags.
- With real root ginger for a full, zingy flavour with a hint of spicy warmth. Lemon and ginger is a classic flavour pairing, with the citrus zestiness complementing the spicy warmth. They're packed in our special biodegradable mesh pyramid bags. This means the leaves have space to move around freely in the water just like they would in a teapot so the flavour infuses perfectly.
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Ginger (52%), Lemon Grass (35%), Liquorice Root, Lemon Peel (2.5%).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the EU
Number of uses
15 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Contains Liquorice - people suffering from hypertension should avoid excessive consumption.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
30g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|10kJ / 3kcal
|21kJ / 5kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml boiling water.
|-
|-
Safety information
