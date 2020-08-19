Oreo Double Stuff 157G

Oreo double stuff
Really tasty my son loves them even better at this price. 🙂
More Stuff!!
Has to be double stuff! I'm just waiting for you to launch Most Stuff :)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2081 kJ
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 3, 3 %, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
1 Pack = 11 Biscuits
157g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 Biscuit (14,2 g)
|%** / 1 Biscuit (14,2 g)
|Energy
|2081 kJ
|295 kJ
|-
|497 kcal
|71 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|23 g
|3,2 g
|5 %
|of which saturates
|7,4 g
|1,0 g
|5 %
|Carbohydrate
|68 g
|9,6 g
|4 %
|of which sugars
|43 g
|6,2 g
|7 %
|Fibre
|2,1 g
|0,3 g
|Protein
|4,2 g
|0,6 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0,57 g
|0,08 g
|1 %
|** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
