Tesco Finest Green Tea & Mint 30G

I really like this tea, smell nice fill fresh
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 3kcal
Green Tea (70%), Peppermint (30%).
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the EU
Making your perfect cup of infusion:
1. Use one bag per person per cup.
2. Boil freshly drawn cold water and pour the water the moment it boils.
3. Infuse for about 3 minutes according to your personal taste.
4. Serve without milk.
15 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
30g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|10kJ / 3kcal
|21kJ / 5kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml boiling water.
|-
|-
