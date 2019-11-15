By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aleyna Roasted Red Peppers 480G

Aleyna Roasted Red Peppers 480G
Product Description

  • Roasted Red Peppers
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Red Peppers, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt

Storage

Refrigerate after opening & eat within 8 daysBest Before End: See jar

Produce of

Packed in Turkey and imported into the EU

Name and address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Drained weight

320g ℮

Net Contents

480g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (drained product)
Energy 72 kj / 17 kcal
Fat 0.3 g
of which saturates 0.2 g
Carbohydrate 2.2 g
of which sugars 2.0 g
Fibre 1.9 g
Protein 0.5 g
Salt 1.0 g

Great value for sauces and cooking with!

5 stars

Great for making into red pepper jam (tesco have a great recipe for this) . Also great chopped into pasta dishes or pureed into sauces. Perfect addition to a pot of chilli or bolognaise, or chopped and blended with cream cheese as a stuffing for chicken breasts. Versatile and great value. We dont find these vinegary, as previously described in a review, and it's great theyre not covered in oil like many other brands! Cheaper brand that works well as an addition to many recipes.

Do not buy

1 stars

Awful taste, just tasted of vinegar, waste of money

I only gave this 4 rather than 5, because I can te

4 stars

I only gave this 4 rather than 5, because I can tell the difference between this and another brand. That said, only I can actually taste the difference in our house. So I have started buying these for every day use because they're cheaper and use I the other ones for special occasions. (when the outlaws come over!) I layer these through pasta bakes and put them into lasagne layers too. I also pop them into chicken dishes and eat them on their own.

