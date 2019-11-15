Aleyna Roasted Red Peppers 480G

Great value for sauces and cooking with!
Great for making into red pepper jam (tesco have a great recipe for this) . Also great chopped into pasta dishes or pureed into sauces. Perfect addition to a pot of chilli or bolognaise, or chopped and blended with cream cheese as a stuffing for chicken breasts. Versatile and great value. We dont find these vinegary, as previously described in a review, and it's great theyre not covered in oil like many other brands! Cheaper brand that works well as an addition to many recipes.
Do not buy
Awful taste, just tasted of vinegar, waste of money
I only gave this 4 rather than 5, because I can te
I only gave this 4 rather than 5, because I can tell the difference between this and another brand. That said, only I can actually taste the difference in our house. So I have started buying these for every day use because they're cheaper and use I the other ones for special occasions. (when the outlaws come over!) I layer these through pasta bakes and put them into lasagne layers too. I also pop them into chicken dishes and eat them on their own.