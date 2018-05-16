By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aleyna Sliced Red Jalapeno Peppers 480G

Aleyna Sliced Red Jalapeno Peppers 480G
£ 1.00
£0.42/100g

Product Description

  • Sliced Red Jalapeño Peppers
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Jalapeno Peppers, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt

Storage

Refrigerate after opening & eat within 14 daysBest Before End: See jar

Produce of

Packed in Turkey and imported into the EU

Name and address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • www.aleyna.co.uk

Drained weight

240g ℮

Net Contents

480g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (drained product)
Energy 134 kj / 32 kcal
Fat 0,8 g
of which saturates 0,2 g
Carbohydrate 4,0 g
of which sugars 3,6 g
Fibre 3,0 g
Protein 0,6 g
Salt 2,9 g

