Aleyna Sliced Red Jalapeno Peppers 480G

Product Description
- Sliced Red Jalapeño Peppers
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Jalapeno Peppers, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt
Storage
Refrigerate after opening & eat within 14 daysBest Before End: See jar
Produce of
Packed in Turkey and imported into the EU
Name and address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- NN2 8XB.
- www.aleyna.co.uk
Drained weight
240g ℮
Net Contents
480g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (drained product)
|Energy
|134 kj / 32 kcal
|Fat
|0,8 g
|of which saturates
|0,2 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,0 g
|of which sugars
|3,6 g
|Fibre
|3,0 g
|Protein
|0,6 g
|Salt
|2,9 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019