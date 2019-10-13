Eat Real Hummus Chips Tomato & Basil 135G

Beware possible cross contamination.
The other review about gluten is accurate in my experience. These products are a hit and miss. Some batches are ok but some will destroy you. I recall going into shock after eating one of these packs however this is not always the case so i would think each batch that is sold is at risk of possible cross contamination. Some batches are ok some are not. This may seem like a wild accusation but i had the same issue with their other flavor and surprise surprise it was temporarily removed by Tesco and when it was restocked it was re-marketed with a warning may contain gluten. I didn't bother writing a review but i should have. It is sad that the company thinks it is ok to not care about cross contamination like a certificate from celiac will continue to drive sales despite everyone getting ill. It isn't enough to just be gluten free they have to avoid cross contamination or else people will just avoid it. Do they not understand this??
Not Suitable for Coeliacs
Don't eat these if you have coeliac. I've tried a few Eat Real products and had gluten reaction to them all. They are certified by Coeliac UK but produced in a factory where gluten is present and contain additives that may come from wheat source (dextrose, yeast extract). I have contacted the company and Coeliac UK about this, but I would advise anyone with coeliac to avoid.
Really different. Enjoy
Really lovely. The picture is different to the packet I received, chickpeas was on my packet. A great snack, but beware they are very more ish. Quite filling lovely taste. Just wonder if there are different flavours? Enjoy.