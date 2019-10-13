By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eat Real Hummus Chips Tomato & Basil 135G

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.80
£1.34/100g
A 28g serving contains:
  • Energy130 kcal
    7%
  • Fat5g
    8%
  • Saturates0g
    2%
  • Sugars1g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547 kJ

Product Description

  • Lentil Chips Tomato & Basil Flavour
  • 40% less fat than regular potato chips
  • Fat reduced from 10g to 5.5g per serving
  • Certified by coeliac UK
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 135g

Information

Ingredients

Lentil Flour (48%), Potato Starch, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Tomato & Basil Seasoning (2.5%) (Rice Flour, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Herbs (including Basil), Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract, Natural Flavourings, Spice)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from Local & Imported Ingredients

Number of uses

This pack contains about 4 servings

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the "Best Before/L-Batch" codes to Cofresh UK address. By Email, contact customer.service@cofresh.co.uk
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 116 246 4101
  • Email: sales@cofresh.co.uk
  • Website: www.cofresh.co.uk

Net Contents

113g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage 28g contains100g containsRI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Energy 547 kJ1954 kJ8400 kJ
-130 kcal466 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 5.5 g19.5 g70 g
Of which Saturates 0.4 g1.4 g20 g
Carbohydrates 18.5 g66.0 g-
Of which Sugars 0.6 g2.2 g90 g
Fibre 0.9 g3.2 g-
Protein 2.6 g9.3 g-
**Sodium 323 mg1153 mg-
Salt 0.81 g2.8 g6 g
This pack contains about 4 servings---
*RI - as per EU/UK standards---
**Requirement for ANZ consumers---

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Beware possible cross contamination.

1 stars

The other review about gluten is accurate in my experience. These products are a hit and miss. Some batches are ok but some will destroy you. I recall going into shock after eating one of these packs however this is not always the case so i would think each batch that is sold is at risk of possible cross contamination. Some batches are ok some are not. This may seem like a wild accusation but i had the same issue with their other flavor and surprise surprise it was temporarily removed by Tesco and when it was restocked it was re-marketed with a warning may contain gluten. I didn't bother writing a review but i should have. It is sad that the company thinks it is ok to not care about cross contamination like a certificate from celiac will continue to drive sales despite everyone getting ill. It isn't enough to just be gluten free they have to avoid cross contamination or else people will just avoid it. Do they not understand this??

Not Suitable for Coeliacs

1 stars

Don't eat these if you have coeliac. I've tried a few Eat Real products and had gluten reaction to them all. They are certified by Coeliac UK but produced in a factory where gluten is present and contain additives that may come from wheat source (dextrose, yeast extract). I have contacted the company and Coeliac UK about this, but I would advise anyone with coeliac to avoid.

Really different. Enjoy

5 stars

Really lovely. The picture is different to the packet I received, chickpeas was on my packet. A great snack, but beware they are very more ish. Quite filling lovely taste. Just wonder if there are different flavours? Enjoy.

