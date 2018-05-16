Eat Real Lentil Chips Creamy Dil 113G

An average 28g serving contains:
- Energy
- 517kJ
-
- 123kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.9g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.78g
- 13%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1848 kJ
Product Description
- Lentil-based snack with creamy dill flavour.
- 40% less fat*
- *40% less fat than regular potato chips. (Average fat reduced from 10g to 5.5g per serving)
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Gluten free
- Certified by coeliac UK
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 113G
Information
Ingredients
Lentil Flour (40%), Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Creamy Dill Seasoning (7%) (Dried Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Citric Acid, Herbs (Parsley, Dill), Spice (Dill Seed)), Salt
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported ingredients
Name and address
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- UK.
Return to
- Our Guarantee
- We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the best before date and batch code details to the Cofresh UK address. By email, contact customer.service@cofresh.com
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- UK.
- Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
- Email: sales@cofresh.com
- Website: www.eatreal.co.uk
Net Contents
113g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1848 kJ
|-
|440 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|Of which Saturates
|1.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|65.8 g
|Of which Sugars
|1.1 g
|Fibre
|3.8 g
|Protein
|9.8 g
|Salt
|2.8 g
