Tesco Finest Beef Stock 450Ml

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Beef Stock 450Ml

¼ of a pouch
  • Energy66kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 59kJ / 14kcal

Product Description

  • Beef stock.
  • Made with British Beef With onions, sweet carrots and black pepper. Slowly cooked for a deeper flavour.
  • Pack size: 450ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roast Beef Stock (86%) [Water, Yeast Extract, Beef, Beef Fat, Beef Bones, Salt, Tomato Concentrate, Tomato Extract, Carrot Concentrate, Tomato Paste, Onion, Carrot, Ground Black Pepper, Sugar, Cornflour, Mushroom Concentrate, Onion Purée, Red Wine Extract], Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Fennel.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Use undiluted to help create a full-bodied flavoured dish, or dilute 350ml with 100ml of hot water for more subtle flavoured recipes.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml¼ of a pouch (112ml)
Energy59kJ / 14kcal66kJ / 16kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.7g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein1.9g2.1g
Salt0.9g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

I found this item great for stews

4 stars

I buy this on a pretty regular basis for a stew or broth extra flavour

