Tesco Finest Beef Stock 450Ml

I found this item great for stews
I buy this on a pretty regular basis for a stew or broth extra flavour
Typical values per 100g: Energy 59kJ / 14kcal
INGREDIENTS: Roast Beef Stock (86%) [Water, Yeast Extract, Beef, Beef Fat, Beef Bones, Salt, Tomato Concentrate, Tomato Extract, Carrot Concentrate, Tomato Paste, Onion, Carrot, Ground Black Pepper, Sugar, Cornflour, Mushroom Concentrate, Onion Purée, Red Wine Extract], Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Fennel.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.
Use undiluted to help create a full-bodied flavoured dish, or dilute 350ml with 100ml of hot water for more subtle flavoured recipes.
4 Servings
Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled
450ml e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|¼ of a pouch (112ml)
|Energy
|59kJ / 14kcal
|66kJ / 16kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.9g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
