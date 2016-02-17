Nip+Fab Glycolic Scrub Fix 75Ml Fruity grapefruit scent to energise & awaken skin Glycolic acid gently exfoliates & retextures Salicylic acid cleanses pores This new breed of facial exfoliant uses glycolic acid and salicylic acid to clean and renew your skin, leaving it feeling energised.

Forget what you knew about face scrubs. What sets our Glycolic Fix Scrub apart from the rest, is its ability to exfoliate inside your pore rather than just the surface of the skin. That’s because our 3-in-1 micro-exfoliant is packed with 3% glycolic acid to slough away dead skin cells and salicylic acid to flush out clogged pores. How it works: 3% glycolic acid: This chemical exfoliator dissolves dead skin cells, refines skin texture and tone and boosts luminosity. Salicylic acid: Salicylic acid exfoliates inside your pores, flushing out congestion making it a hero ingredient in the fight against blackheads and blemishes.

At Nip+Fab, our goal is simple. Luxury, ingredient-led skincare formulations at high street prices and an ingredient education for everybody. We’ve been making results-driven, accessible formulas for over 10 years, so no matter what a customer's age or skin concern, they can find a range that suits them and their skin. We believe great skin can be for everyone, and that you shouldn't need a chemistry degree to get good skin. We make balanced, regime-based skincare solutions with customers' concerns in mind. It all starts with the right combination of products, coupled with consistency and time, to see maximum benefits. From refining skin’s texture to reducing pore size and tackling breakouts and blemishes, we make our vegan and cruelty-free products for everyone. We do the science, you see the results.

Exfoliant Glycolic Fix Triple action facial polish Exfoliant visage triple action 3% glyclolic acid gently exfoliates + retextures Salicylic acid cleanses pores

Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Hydrated Silica, Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Triethanolamine, Glycolic Acid, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Disodium EDTA, Salicylic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Dehydroacetic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Sulfite, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Blue 1 (CI 42090)

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Gently massage on damp skin avoiding the eye contour area. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Lower age limit

3 Years