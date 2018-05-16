By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Meaty Strips Rich In Beef 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Meaty Strips Rich In Beef 200G
£ 1.00
£5.00/kg

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for dogs
  • No Artificial flavours No artificial colours With Essential Vitamins and Minerals 307 Kcal per 100g No added Sugar With added Omega 3 oils
  • We’ve been creating mouth watering treats with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 10 years. Carefully prepared using tantalising tasty ingredients and available in a range of shapes, sizes, flavours and textures, our treats are the perfect way to reward your dog.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

OMPOSITION:

Meat And Animal Derivatives (40%, 14% Beef), Cereals, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Oils and fats (0.1% omega 3 oil powder)

ADDITIVES:  Colourants, Preservatives.  Nutritional additives per kg.  Vitamin A 5000 IU, Vitamn D3 500, Vitamin E 40 mg, Copper as copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate 12 mg   

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Feeding Guide Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Fresh drinking water should always be available

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Crude protein30%
Crude oils and fats6%
Crude fibre2.5%
Crude ash7%
Moisture22.5%

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Meaty Strips Chicken Dog Treats 200G

£ 1.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Meaty Treats With Chicken Beef & Liver 135G

£ 1.00
£7.41/kg

Tesco 28 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 720G

£ 3.15
£4.38/kg

Tesco Sausages Beef & Game Dog Treats 4 Sausages 70G

£ 1.00
£14.29/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here