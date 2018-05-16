Tesco Meaty Strips Rich In Beef 200G

Product Description
- A complementary pet food for dogs
- No Artificial flavours No artificial colours With Essential Vitamins and Minerals 307 Kcal per 100g No added Sugar With added Omega 3 oils
- We’ve been creating mouth watering treats with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 10 years. Carefully prepared using tantalising tasty ingredients and available in a range of shapes, sizes, flavours and textures, our treats are the perfect way to reward your dog.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
OMPOSITION:
Meat And Animal Derivatives (40%, 14% Beef), Cereals, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Oils and fats (0.1% omega 3 oil powder)
ADDITIVES: Colourants, Preservatives. Nutritional additives per kg. Vitamin A 5000 IU, Vitamn D3 500, Vitamin E 40 mg, Copper as copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate 12 mg
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Feeding Guide Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Fresh drinking water should always be available
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Number of uses
20 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Crude protein
|30%
|Crude oils and fats
|6%
|Crude fibre
|2.5%
|Crude ash
|7%
|Moisture
|22.5%
