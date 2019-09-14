By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Costa Rican Fair Trade Coffee 227G

£ 3.29
£1.45/100g
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee.
  • 100% Costa Rican coffee with a medium body and hints of milk chocolate, lime and spice. This medium bodied coffee, with its notes of milk chocolate, lime and spice, is grown in the rich volcanic soil of Costa Rica's West Central Valley. We partner with co operatives to support groups of small scale farmers in Costa Rica. Farmers like Juan who knows to pick his coffee cherries at their ripest.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fairtrade
  • 100% Costa Rican coffee with a medium body and hints of milk chocolate, lime and spice
  • Roast & ground
  • Single origin
  • Strength - no. 3
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Coffee.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Costa Rica. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • If you're making coffee in a Cafetière, warm the pot first. Use about one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person - you can make it more or less depending on how strong you like it.
  • Once you have boiled the water, wait 10 seconds before pouring, to avoid scalding the coffee, then leave to brew for 3 to 5 minutes - longer for a stronger coffee - with the plunger off.
  • You can use the same guide for the quantity of coffee if you're using a filter machine. For a Moka pot, fill the basket evenly with coffee, without patting it down. Brew the coffee on a medium heat for about 5 minutes. Always follow manufacturer's guidelines.
  • Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, Moka pots and percolators.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

227g ℮

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great coffee - worth the extra cost

5 stars

Well rounded smooth coffee. Very tasty without being overpowering!

