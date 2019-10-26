By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Colombian Supremo Ground Coffee 227G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Colombian Supremo Ground Coffee 227G
£ 3.29
£1.45/100g
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee.
  • 100% Colombian coffee, intense and dark roasted for a distinctive bold, nutty flavour. This full bodied, nutty coffee is grown in Colombia’s volcanic soil at more than 4,000 feet above sea level. We partner with co operatives to support groups of small scale coffee farmers in the central Colombia coffee belt. Farmers like Don Segundo, who lives at his farm, Finca El Provenia and has been producing coffee for more than 55 years.
  • 100% Colombian coffee, intense and dark roasted for a distinctive bold, nutty flavour. This full bodied, nutty coffee is grown in Colombia’s volcanic soil at more than 4,000 feet above sea level. We partner with co operatives to support groups of small scale coffee farmers in the central Colombia coffee belt. Farmers like Don Segundo, who lives at his farm, Finca El Provenia and has been producing coffee for more than 55 years.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fairtrade
  • 100% Colombian coffee, intense and dark roasted for a distinctive bold, nutty flavour
  • Strength no. 3
  • Roast & ground
  • Single origin
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Colombia. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • If you're making coffee in a Cafetière, warm the pot first. Use about one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person - you can make it more or less depending on how strong you like it.
  • Once you have boiled the water, wait 10 seconds before pouring, to avoid scalding the coffee, then leave to brew for 3 to 5 minutes - longer for stronger coffee - with plunger off.
  • You can use the same guide for the quantity of coffee if you're using a filter machine. For a Moka Pot, fill the basket evenly with coffee, without patting it down. Brew the coffee on a medium heat for about 5 minutes.
  • Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators.
  • Always follow manufacturer's guidelines.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

227g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

No indication on strain and strength.

2 stars

No indication on strain and strength. It's a mix various quality...

Too finely ground for me. Dust remains at bottom o

3 stars

Too finely ground for me. Dust remains at bottom of cup. Flavour as good as the cheaper Colombian ground coffee, to which I shall return.

just love this coffie good flaviour

4 stars

just love this coffie good flaviour

Used to be good

2 stars

Disgusting. Used to be good, but it seems that they have changed the provider and now the quality is pretty low.

Great taste

5 stars

One of my favourite coffees for cafetiere. I enjoy drinking it. It is a good strength and I like the taste

Usually bought next

Melitta Coffee Filter Papers 1X4 40 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.03/each

Taylors Cacao Colombia Ground Coffee 227G

£ 4.49
£1.98/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Fairtrade Guatemala Ground Coffee 227G

£ 3.29
£1.45/100g

Tesco Finest Costa Rican Fair Trade Coffee 227G

£ 3.29
£1.45/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here