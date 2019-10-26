Tesco Finest Colombian Supremo Ground Coffee 227G

No indication on strain and strength.
Too finely ground for me. Dust remains at bottom of cup. Flavour as good as the cheaper Colombian ground coffee, to which I shall return.
just love this coffie good flaviour
Disgusting. Used to be good, but it seems that they have changed the provider and now the quality is pretty low.
One of my favourite coffees for cafetiere. I enjoy drinking it. It is a good strength and I like the taste