Bio-Oil Specialist Skincare 200Ml

Product Description
- Skincare Oil
- Helps improve the appearance of new and old scars
- Helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone
- Scars
- Helps improve the appearance of both new and old scars.
- Stretch Marks
- Helps reduce the possibility of stretch marks forming during pregnancy, teenage growth spurts and periods of rapid weight gain, and helps improve the appearance of existing stretch marks.
- Uneven Skin Tone
- Helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone in both light and dark skin types.
- Ageing & Dehydrated Skin
- Helps smooth and tone ageing and wrinkled skin on both the face and body, and helps retain moisture.
- PurCellin Oil™
- Contains the breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil™, which reduces the thickness of the formulation and makes it easily absorbed.
- Specialist scar and stretch mark product
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Paraffinum Liquidum, Triisononanoin, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Retinyl Palmitate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Glycine Soja Oil, BHT, Bisabolol, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool, CI 26100
Storage
Store out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Manufactured in South Africa
Preparation and Usage
- Application
- Apply twice daily for a minimum of three months. During pregnancy apply from the start of the second trimester. Individual results will vary. Suitable for sensitive skin and non-comedogenic.
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS
- For external use only. Do not use on broken skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Limited,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA.
Return to
- Omega Pharma Limited,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
PRECAUTIONS For external use only. Do not use on broken skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020