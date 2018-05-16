By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bio-Oil Specialist Skincare 200Ml

Write a review
Bio-Oil Specialist Skincare 200Ml

£ 20.00
£10.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Skincare Oil
  • Helps improve the appearance of new and old scars
  • Helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone
  • Scars
  • Helps improve the appearance of both new and old scars.
  • Stretch Marks
  • Helps reduce the possibility of stretch marks forming during pregnancy, teenage growth spurts and periods of rapid weight gain, and helps improve the appearance of existing stretch marks.
  • Uneven Skin Tone
  • Helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone in both light and dark skin types.
  • Ageing & Dehydrated Skin
  • Helps smooth and tone ageing and wrinkled skin on both the face and body, and helps retain moisture.
  • PurCellin Oil™
  • Contains the breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil™, which reduces the thickness of the formulation and makes it easily absorbed.
  • Specialist scar and stretch mark product
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Paraffinum Liquidum, Triisononanoin, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Retinyl Palmitate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Glycine Soja Oil, BHT, Bisabolol, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool, CI 26100

Storage

Store out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Manufactured in South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Application
  • Apply twice daily for a minimum of three months. During pregnancy apply from the start of the second trimester. Individual results will vary. Suitable for sensitive skin and non-comedogenic.

Warnings

  • PRECAUTIONS
  • For external use only. Do not use on broken skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children.

Distributor address

  • Omega Pharma Limited,
  • 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA.

Return to

  
  
  
  

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

















