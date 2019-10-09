Vina Albali Reserva 75Cl

yummy
dont want to say how nice this is you might sell out.
What's Happened
I have purchased this in the past, different vintages and for everyday drinking it has been fine. Yet this vintage is like drinking wood and leather, no nose to speak of and little to commend it at any price, it could be a bad batch or just not very good, I do not recommend.
Value
I buy this wine while in Spain and think that about £5.00 in UK is just about justifiable as I pay Euros 2.37 in Spain
Disappointed
I like most Spanish wines and Tempranillo is one of my favourite grapes, but I found this wine to be flat and uninspiring. It tasted too old, with almost all the tannin oxidised, although it did not have the brown colouration normally associated with excessive age. Valdepenas wine used to be cheap and plentiful but mediocre. The region has worked hard to improve wine quality, but this example was not one of it's success stories. I decided to send back the remaining 5 bottles and replaced them with one of my favourites, TF Old Vines Garnacha. Tesco handled the return superbly. Congratulations to their CS policies.
Great Value wine
Over the years I have developed a taste for this reliable wine. Each year there is a little difference in the Albali but generally it is reliably consistent. This "reserve" is excellent in comparison with last year's vintage.
Good Wine
A very good wine but over priced once again by Tesco
vina albali reserva 2009
I cannot believe a tesco buyer could offer such a revolting wine.Most of the tesco wines are good but this is awful.