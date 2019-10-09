By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vina Albali Reserva 75Cl

3(7)Write a review
Vina Albali Reserva 75Cl
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Spanish Wine
  • Variety
  • 100% Tempranillo
  • Tasting note
  • Ruby-red colour, clear and brilliant, with hints of ripe cherry. Deep, fresh fruit aromas with rich notes of spice and vanilla. The palate is balanced and well-structured.
  • Ageing
  • 12 months in American oak barrels
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A brilliant cherry red in colour and exhibits a powerful and consistent aroma characterised by vanilla, chocolate, spices and jammy fruits. On the palate it is full-bodied, complex and elegant with a long finish. Great with grilled meat, game and cheese.

Region of Origin

Valdepenas

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • Through gentle maceration, expressive tannic compounds are released. Following fermentation at a controlled temperature, the wine is aged in American oak barrels for 12 months. It then rests in bottle for another 2 to 3 years to ensure a complete harmonised maturation is achieved.

History

  • Inspired by the clear, starry night sky, Félix Solís wanted to create a wine that would capture the pleasure-loving, life-affirming spirit of the Spanish people. He named it Albali after a star in the constellation of Aquarius. Viña Albali Reserva is made from a selection of only the best Tempranillo grapes chosen from old vineyards with small production. Having spent time ageing in oak barrels this variety produces wines with intense ruby red fruit aromas and hints of vanilla and spices.

Regional Information

  • Valdepeñas takes its name from the ancient city of the same name that lies in a sun-baked river valley dotted with small rocky formations - Val de peñas (Valley of Rocks). Located south of Castile-La Mancha in central Spain, it is almost completely encircled by the La Mancha Denominación de Origen (D.O.) and borders Andalusia to the south. The climate is extreme - temperatures reach 40 ºC in summer and up to -10 ºC in winter resulting in high quality grapes with good colour and freshness.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Food pairing
  • Grilled and lean meats, poultry, game, paté, cured cheese, etc.
  • Serving temperature
  • Serve between 16-17ºC.

Name and address

  • Félix Solis S.L.,
  • Valdepeñas,
  • España.

Return to

  • Félix Solis S.L.,
  • Valdepeñas,
  • España.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

yummy

5 stars

dont want to say how nice this is you might sell out.

What's Happened

2 stars

I have purchased this in the past, different vintages and for everyday drinking it has been fine. Yet this vintage is like drinking wood and leather, no nose to speak of and little to commend it at any price, it could be a bad batch or just not very good, I do not recommend.

Value

4 stars

I buy this wine while in Spain and think that about £5.00 in UK is just about justifiable as I pay Euros 2.37 in Spain

Disappointed

1 stars

I like most Spanish wines and Tempranillo is one of my favourite grapes, but I found this wine to be flat and uninspiring. It tasted too old, with almost all the tannin oxidised, although it did not have the brown colouration normally associated with excessive age. Valdepenas wine used to be cheap and plentiful but mediocre. The region has worked hard to improve wine quality, but this example was not one of it's success stories. I decided to send back the remaining 5 bottles and replaced them with one of my favourites, TF Old Vines Garnacha. Tesco handled the return superbly. Congratulations to their CS policies.

Great Value wine

4 stars

Over the years I have developed a taste for this reliable wine. Each year there is a little difference in the Albali but generally it is reliably consistent. This "reserve" is excellent in comparison with last year's vintage.

Good Wine

4 stars

A very good wine but over priced once again by Tesco

vina albali reserva 2009

1 stars

I cannot believe a tesco buyer could offer such a revolting wine.Most of the tesco wines are good but this is awful.

Usually bought next

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Castillo De Albai Rioja Reserva 75Cl

£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

Marques De Carano Gran. Reservado 75Cl

£ 5.75
£5.75/75cl

Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva 75Cl

£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here