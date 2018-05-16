By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Complete Puppy Dry Food Beef & Vegetable 2.5Kg

Tesco Complete Puppy Dry Food Beef & Vegetable 2.5Kg
£ 3.00
£1.20/kg

Product Description

  • A complete dry pet food for puppies aged 2-12 months.
  • We've been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using wholesome nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, all our meals are complete, balanced and fortified with vitamins, minerals and nutrients, ensuring optimum health for your pet. We never add artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 2.5KG

Information

Ingredients

Composition

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (22% including 4% beef in the red kibble*), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetables (4% peas in the brown kibble*), Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts.

*Red kibble: typically 30% of product

**Brown kibble: typically 30% of product

                     

Additives

Colourants, Preservatives, Antioxidants.

Nutritional Additives per Kg:

Vitamin A  20, 400 IU, Vitamin D3  1, 800 IU, Vitamin E  84mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 3mg, Selenium (Sodium Selenite) 0.1mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 10mg, Iron (Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate) 72mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 60mg, Zinc (Zinc Oxide) 120mg.

 

Analytical Constituents

Protein             28.0%

Crude Fibre     3.0%

Fat Content     12.0%

Inorganic Matter         8.0%

Omega 6          2.0%

Omega 3          0.2%

Calcium           1.8%

Calories           362 per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Best Before End and Batch Number: see back of pack. Please quote Best Before End and Batch Number in all enquiries.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude protein28%
Crude oils and fats12%
Crude fibre3%
Crude ash8%
Moisture8%

