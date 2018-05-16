Tesco Complete Puppy Dry Food Beef & Vegetable 2.5Kg

Product Description
- A complete dry pet food for puppies aged 2-12 months.
- We've been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using wholesome nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, all our meals are complete, balanced and fortified with vitamins, minerals and nutrients, ensuring optimum health for your pet. We never add artificial flavours or colours.
- Pack size: 2.5KG
Information
Ingredients
Composition
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (22% including 4% beef in the red kibble*), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetables (4% peas in the brown kibble*), Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts.
*Red kibble: typically 30% of product
**Brown kibble: typically 30% of product
Additives
Colourants, Preservatives, Antioxidants.
Nutritional Additives per Kg:
Vitamin A 20, 400 IU, Vitamin D3 1, 800 IU, Vitamin E 84mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 3mg, Selenium (Sodium Selenite) 0.1mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 10mg, Iron (Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate) 72mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 60mg, Zinc (Zinc Oxide) 120mg.
Analytical Constituents
Protein 28.0%
Crude Fibre 3.0%
Fat Content 12.0%
Inorganic Matter 8.0%
Omega 6 2.0%
Omega 3 0.2%
Calcium 1.8%
Calories 362 per 100g
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Best Before End and Batch Number: see back of pack. Please quote Best Before End and Batch Number in all enquiries.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
25 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2.5kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude protein
|28%
|Crude oils and fats
|12%
|Crude fibre
|3%
|Crude ash
|8%
|Moisture
|8%
