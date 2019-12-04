Tesco Simply Salmon & Dill Parcels 275G

Where is the salmon
This product was very disappointing very little salmon. mostly pastry would not buy again. Didnt even want to give one star but would not let me post review with out doing so
Sauce, what sauce????
In the dim and distant past these were a good standby, but lately it is hit or miss ,but at least this time the sauce didn't leak out as there was no sauce at all.
Excellent !
These are very nice when served with Tesco mixed rice, or with new potatoes and veg. They contain a nice portion of salmon in a lovely sauce and the pastry is very light. Easy to prepare.
STOP changing your meals and other foods
Why get rid of your best foods? Madness!
just great
good taste great price love them
nothing like the picture
the minute amount of salmon was smaller than a few mm thick and about 2 inches square - very much lost within the pastry. wouldnt recommend
Great product, taste good and easy to cook.
Okay as a standby but not nearly as tasty as the Salmon en Croûte from the chilled department, which I unfortunately haven't seen for a while. The photo on the box is completely misleading. The pastry is much thicker than shown and the salmon takes up only about half the width, at least in the ones we've had.
It is very nice when you get a good one - however a LOT of the time you get ‘dodgy’ ones and i wouldn’t even describe the pastry as light puff pastry, it’s hard, and totally inedible. Would recommend if they could fix this issue.
Packaging totally misleading about the product.
The packaging totally misrepresents the finished content. No brown crispy flaky pastry as the cream sauce spills out all over it. Certainly no lovely red salmon just a piece of "Something" a wishy washy lump. Jean