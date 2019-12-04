Tesco Simply Salmon & Dill Parcels 275G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1122kJ / 269kcal

Product Description

  • Salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbusha) in a puff pastry with a cream cheese sauce with dill.
  • Salmon in a creamy sauce with dill, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Cook from frozen 27 mins
  • Cream & dill sauce
  • Salmon in a creamy sauce with dill, wrapped in light puff pastry
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (30%), Wheat Flour, Water, Margarine (13%)(Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Butter Aroma (Flavouring), Vitamin A), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk)(Cream (Milk), Salt, Lactic Starter Culture), Milk, Cheddar Cheese(Milk, Salt, Microbial Rennet, Starter Culture), Cream (Milk), Maize Starch, Egg Yolk, Onion, Salt, Butter (Milk), Dill, Fish Gelatine, Garlic, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, White Pepper, Malted Wheat, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite), Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For best results oven cook from frozen

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.
Leave to stand 2 minutes before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using salmon

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1122kJ / 269kcal1391kJ / 333kcal
Fat15.6g19.3g
Saturates6.4g7.9g
Carbohydrate20.5g25.4g
Sugars1.0g1.2g
Fibre1.8g2.2g
Protein10.7g13.3g
Salt0.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

13 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Where is the salmon

1 stars

This product was very disappointing very little salmon. mostly pastry would not buy again. Didnt even want to give one star but would not let me post review with out doing so

Sauce, what sauce????

2 stars

In the dim and distant past these were a good standby, but lately it is hit or miss ,but at least this time the sauce didn't leak out as there was no sauce at all.

Excellent !

5 stars

These are very nice when served with Tesco mixed rice, or with new potatoes and veg. They contain a nice portion of salmon in a lovely sauce and the pastry is very light. Easy to prepare.

STOP changing your meals and other foods

5 stars

Why get rid of your best foods? Madness!

just great

5 stars

good taste great price love them

nothing like the picture

1 stars

the minute amount of salmon was smaller than a few mm thick and about 2 inches square - very much lost within the pastry. wouldnt recommend

Great product, taste good and easy to cook.

5 stars

Great product, taste good and easy to cook.

Okay as a standby but not nearly as tasty as the S

3 stars

Okay as a standby but not nearly as tasty as the Salmon en Croûte from the chilled department, which I unfortunately haven't seen for a while. The photo on the box is completely misleading. The pastry is much thicker than shown and the salmon takes up only about half the width, at least in the ones we've had.

It is very nice when you get a good one - however

2 stars

It is very nice when you get a good one - however a LOT of the time you get ‘dodgy’ ones and i wouldn’t even describe the pastry as light puff pastry, it’s hard, and totally inedible. Would recommend if they could fix this issue.

Packaging totally misleading about the product.

2 stars

The packaging totally misrepresents the finished content. No brown crispy flaky pastry as the cream sauce spills out all over it. Certainly no lovely red salmon just a piece of "Something" a wishy washy lump. Jean

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

