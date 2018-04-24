Slumberdown Super Support Pillow Pair

Very comfortable
Firm, but comfortable. Very good quality. Extremely good value. Very pleased with purchase.
Too Hard!
I bought these pillows to see if a firmer pillow would give me a better sleep than of late. Unfortunately the new pillow was just too firm and I've had to revert to my softer one. They are well made with a lovely covering and are excellent quality.
Super comfy
Bought these as hubbie suffering from neck & back pain from old pillows....super comfy & supportive! Would recommend!
Support pillow
I brought this a month ago and I am really pleased with it. Does exactly what it says on the packet, I sleep so much better.
Quality product
Looks good can't wait to try out need to rearrange the bedroom first,but happy with the feel of them
Not very comforable
I bought these a few weeks ago after reading the good reviews. They really are not that soft and appear to be giving me a neck ache which is disappointing
Very comfortable
Kept the shape and plumpness even after a few weeks use
support pillows
I bought these a month ago. Not quite as firm as I would like but still give a good nights sleep
Nice and comfortable
I am very happy with the purchase and definitely recommend Great buy
Bouncy pillows
Very comfortable full pillows that keep their shape and fullness