Slumberdown Super Support Pillow Pair

4.5(433)Write a review
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Firm core holds your head at just the right position
  • 50% cotton & 50% polyester cover with 100% polyester filling
  • Machine washable at 40ºC & safe to tumble dry
  • The Slumberdown Super Support pillow has a firm core which holds your head at just the right position. This encourages your spine to straighten, helping to reduce everyday aches and pains.
  • Our super support pillow has been carefully designed with a unique core block to align your head, back and spine to rest in the right position, keeping you comfortable all through the night. For those who prefer to sleep on their side, our firmer support pillow allows the right level of comfort and support for your head and neck, whilst keeping your spine straight, so you can enjoy a comfortable night's sleep. They can be spot-cleaned with a damp cloth or sponge, plus they are made right here in the UK
  • H18cm x W74cm x D48cm
  • These firm support pillows are ideal if you sleep on your side
  • They're non allergenic which means there's nothing in them that can cause allergies

Information

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • The pillow should be cleaned gently with a damp cloth rather than in the washing machine.

433 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very comfortable

5 stars

Firm, but comfortable. Very good quality. Extremely good value. Very pleased with purchase.

Too Hard!

2 stars

I bought these pillows to see if a firmer pillow would give me a better sleep than of late. Unfortunately the new pillow was just too firm and I've had to revert to my softer one. They are well made with a lovely covering and are excellent quality.

Super comfy

5 stars

Bought these as hubbie suffering from neck & back pain from old pillows....super comfy & supportive! Would recommend!

Support pillow

5 stars

I brought this a month ago and I am really pleased with it. Does exactly what it says on the packet, I sleep so much better.

Quality product

4 stars

Looks good can't wait to try out need to rearrange the bedroom first,but happy with the feel of them

Not very comforable

3 stars

I bought these a few weeks ago after reading the good reviews. They really are not that soft and appear to be giving me a neck ache which is disappointing

Very comfortable

5 stars

Kept the shape and plumpness even after a few weeks use

support pillows

4 stars

I bought these a month ago. Not quite as firm as I would like but still give a good nights sleep

Nice and comfortable

4 stars

I am very happy with the purchase and definitely recommend Great buy

Bouncy pillows

5 stars

Very comfortable full pillows that keep their shape and fullness

1-10 of 433 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

