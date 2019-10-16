By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Senior With Chicken 3Kg

£ 3.00
£1.00/kg

Product Description

  • A complete dry pet food for senior dogs aged 7+ years.
  • We've been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using wholesome nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, all our meals are complete, balanced and fortified with vitamins, minerals and nutrients, ensuring optimum health for your pet. We never add artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 3KG

Information

Ingredients

Composition

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (19% including 4% chicken in the brown clover kibble*), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Vegetables (4% peas in the brown disc kibble**), Various Sugars, Yeasts.

*Brown clover kibble: typically 20% of product

**Brown disc kibble: typically 15% of product

 

Additives

Colourants, Preservatives, Antioxidants.

Nutritional Additives per Kg:

Vitamin A  17, 000 IU, Vitamin D3  1, 500 IU, Vitamin E  70mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 2.5mg, Selenium (Sodium Selenite) 0.1mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 8mg, Iron (Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate) 60mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 50mg, Zinc (Zinc Oxide) 100mg.

 

Analytical Constituents

Protein             21.0%

Crude Fibre     3.5%

Fat Content     7.5%

Inorganic Matter         8.0%

Omega 6          1.7%

Omega 3          0.2%               

Calcium           1.7%

Calories           336 per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Best Before End and Batch Number: see back of pack. Please quote Best Before End and Batch Number in all enquiries.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude protein21%
Crude oils and fats7.5%
Crude fibre3.5%
Crude ash8%
Moisture8%

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

perfect

5 stars

i have been using this,combined with the senior, tinned dog food.(Tesco's,)for about a year,perfect for him.bright eyes,glossy coat.no tummy problems.

