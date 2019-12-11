By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Milky Way Crispy Roll 5 Pack 125G

image 1 of Milky Way Crispy Roll 5 Pack 125G
£ 1.00
£0.80/100g
1 x bar = 12.5g
  • Energy268kJ 64kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2143kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (30%) covered wafer biscuit fingers with a lightly whipped filling (45%)
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Kernel Oil, Wheat Flour (14%), Lactose, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 12.5g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

5 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 12.5g (%*)
Energy 2143kJ268kJ (3%)
-512kcal64kcal (3%)
Fat 24.9g3.1g (4%)
of which saturates 17.8g2.2g (11%)
Carbohydrate 63.8g8.0g (3%)
of which sugars 53.9g6.7g (7%)
Protein 7.4g0.9g (2%)
Salt 0.29g0.04g (< 1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

