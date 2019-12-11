Lindt Master Chocolate Collection Boxed Chocolates 305G

Can't eat just one.
Melt in the mouth Superior quality Chocolate.
Offer
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Hazelnut Praline (Hazelnuts, Sugar), Hazelnuts, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar, Almonds, Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithin)), Stabilizer (Sorbitol), Wafer (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whey Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Broken Wafers (Rice and Wheat Flours, Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavour)), Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Milky Meringue (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins), Barley Malt Extract, Crumbled Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Sunflower), Sugar, Glucose, Milk Protein, Raising Agent (Ammonium and Sodium Bicarbonates)), Crisped Cereal (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Malt, Emulgator (Rapeseed Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Mascarpone, Natural Flavourings, Flavouring (Vanilla), Flavourings, Orange, Natural Coffee Flavour, Fleur De Sel (Sea Salt), Apple, Vanilla, Honey, Pineapple Fibres, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Protein, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Orthophosphate), Acidulant (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Stabilizer (Disodium Phosphate), Food Transfer (Cocoa Butter, Food Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Paprika Extract, Titanium Dioxide)), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solid 30% minimum, milk solid 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa solid 44% minimum, White Chocolate contains: Cocoa solid 30% minimum
Store in a cool and dry place
30 Count
305g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2368 kJ / 569kcal
|Fat
|37g
|of which saturates
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|52g
|of which sugars
|49g
|Protein
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.15g
