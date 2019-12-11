By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Master Chocolate Collection Boxed Chocolates 305G

image 1 of Lindt Master Chocolate Collection Boxed Chocolates 305G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 10.00
£3.28/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • 30 assorted fine milk, dark and white chocolates.
  • A unique collection of 15 delicious chocolate recipes, crafted with passion by the Lindt Master Chocolatier
  • Caramel Praline, Hazelnut Cup, Crème Brûlée, Feuillantine Praline, Dark Praline, Almond Praline, Dark Ganache, Toffee Truffle, Raspberry Ganache, Milk Caramel, Almond Truffle, Tiramisu, Dark Caramel, White Chocolate Swirl and Orange & Hazelnut Praline
  • Driven by the passion of the Master Chocolatiers, Lindt has been creating some of the world's finest chocolates since 1845. This special gift contains an exquisite collection of luxury chocolates that will delight even the most discerning chocolate connoisseur. With an irresistible array of textures and flavours to please every palate, this is the ultimate in beautifully crafted chocolate indulgence.
  • A special gift with a stylish twist
  • Pack size: 305g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Hazelnut Praline (Hazelnuts, Sugar), Hazelnuts, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar, Almonds, Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithin)), Stabilizer (Sorbitol), Wafer (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whey Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Broken Wafers (Rice and Wheat Flours, Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavour)), Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Milky Meringue (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins), Barley Malt Extract, Crumbled Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Sunflower), Sugar, Glucose, Milk Protein, Raising Agent (Ammonium and Sodium Bicarbonates)), Crisped Cereal (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Malt, Emulgator (Rapeseed Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Mascarpone, Natural Flavourings, Flavouring (Vanilla), Flavourings, Orange, Natural Coffee Flavour, Fleur De Sel (Sea Salt), Apple, Vanilla, Honey, Pineapple Fibres, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Protein, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Orthophosphate), Acidulant (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Stabilizer (Disodium Phosphate), Food Transfer (Cocoa Butter, Food Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Paprika Extract, Titanium Dioxide)), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solid 30% minimum, milk solid 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa solid 44% minimum, White Chocolate contains: Cocoa solid 30% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Number of uses

30 Count

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
  • FR-64400 Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

305g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2368 kJ / 569kcal
Fat 37g
of which saturates 20g
Carbohydrate 52g
of which sugars 49g
Protein 4.8g
Salt 0.15g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Can't eat just one.

5 stars

Melt in the mouth Superior quality Chocolate.

