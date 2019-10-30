Quorn 2 Steak Style & Gravy Pies 400G

Good pies
Very popular with our family. Even the non-vegetarians enjoy them.
Delicious.
My children like them!
Tasteless
Pastry ok. Filling tasteless.
Really excellent pastry and delicious filling with gravy. I usually serve with my own mash (2/3rd potato and 1/3rd either carrot, swede etc). As I usually cook my own pies etc., I must say this is a welcome, quick to make, change !!
Tasty
I love these, the best of the Quorn range. Pastry just right too.