By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Quorn 2 Steak Style & Gravy Pies 400G

4.5(6)Write a review
Quorn 2 Steak Style & Gravy Pies 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Per Cooked Pie (191g)
  • Energy1738kJ 415kcal
    21%
  • Fat19.4g
    28%
  • Saturates10.0g
    50%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g:

Product Description

  • Meat free Steak & Gravy Pies made with Mycoprotein™
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
  • To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Quorn Vegetarian Steak Pie, irresistible tasty. A real favourite at family meal times. Serve with fluffy mash and garden peas for something really comforting.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 400g
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Quorn™ Meat Free Beef Pieces (15%) [Mycoprotein™*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Flavourings, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate; Roasted Barley Malt Extract], Margarine [Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Onion, Peppered Seasoning Mix [Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Mustard, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Milk Proteins], Free Range Egg, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, *14% of product

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Simply remove all packaging & cook in foils trays from frozen as follows:
Pre-heat oven & baking tray to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Cook on the middle oven shelf for 38 minutes. For evenly cooked pies, turn baking tray half way through cooking time. Reduce cooking time by 2 minutes for fan assisted ovens.
Caution: Filling will be hot!
All appliances vary. These are guidelines only. Ensure Meat Free Quorn Steak & Gravy Pies are piping hot before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Marlow Foods Ltd.,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:(as oven cooked) Per Pie:
Energy :904kJ1738kJ
-216kcal415kcal
Fat :9.1g19.4g
of which saturates :4.8g10.0g
Carbohydrate :25.9g44.8g
of which sugars :7.0g1.9g
Fibre :2.8g5.9g
Protein :6.1g12.4g
Salt :0.7g1.3g
No. of servings: 2:--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Good pies

5 stars

Very popular with our family. Even the non-vegetarians enjoy them.

Delicious.

5 stars

Delicious.

My children like them!

4 stars

My children like them!

Tasteless

2 stars

Pastry ok. Filling tasteless.

Really excellent pastry and delicious filling with

5 stars

Really excellent pastry and delicious filling with gravy. I usually serve with my own mash (2/3rd potato and 1/3rd either carrot, swede etc). As I usually cook my own pies etc., I must say this is a welcome, quick to make, change !!

Tasty

5 stars

I love these, the best of the Quorn range. Pastry just right too.

Usually bought next

Quorn 2 Chicken & Leek Pies 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Quorn Sausages 336G

£ 2.00
£5.96/kg

Quorn 2 Cheese & Broccoli Escalopes 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Quorn Chicken & Bacon Lattice 2 Pack 300G

£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here