Cadbury Dairy Milk Daim Chocolate Bar 120G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Daim Chocolate Bar 120G
£ 1.50
£1.25/100g
Be Treatwise. Per 15g Contains
  • Energy330 kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2200 kJ/525 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate with Crunchy Almond Caramel Pieces (20%)

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Cadbury's deliciously creamy milk chocolate with crunchy almond caramel pieces
  • Made with a Glass and a Half of fresh milk
  • Generous 120g bar - perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Packed in our special easy-open, easy close wrapper
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Coconut), Cocoa Mass, Blanched Almonds, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin), Salt, Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Partially Demineralised Dried Whey (from Milk), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

8 Portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please return product stating where purchased to:
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 0800 818181 during office hours (UK only).
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 3 Chunks (15g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2200 kJ/525 kcal330 kJ/80 kcal8400 kJ/2000 kcal
Fat 30.5g4.5g70g
of which Saturates 17.5g2.6g20g
Carbohydrate 57.0g8.5g260g
of which Sugars 56.5g8.5g90g
Fibre 0.7g0.1g-
Protein 6.4g1.0g50g
Salt 0.43g0.06g6g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

