By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pharma Whey Protein Chocolate 908G

5(5)Write a review
Pharma Whey Protein Chocolate 908G
£ 30.00
£3.31/100g

Product Description

  • High Protein Powder Mix Food Supplement with Sweetener
  • No added carbohydrates
  • 80% Protein
  • High bio availability
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube
  • Join the conversation online
  • The Next Level of Nutrition
  • PhD Pharma Whey® HT+ is one of Europe's favourite Whey Protein products and a staple in the nutrition plan of many performance athletes seeking quality protein intake to enable them to build and repair muscle1 during a period of intense weight training or exercise. Supplying an intelligence-driven Whey Protein complex providing Whey Protein Isolate, Hydrolysed Whey Protein and Whey Protein Concentrate, Pharma Whey® HT+ delivers a high-protein hit that delivers serious results as well as providing the usual industry-leading PhD taste.
  • Providing premium quality and credible product development is our absolute focus and this is shown throughout our fantastic range of high-protein products. Pharma Whey® HT+ being no exception. Formulated with Whey Protein from grass-fed cows milk, Pharma Whey® HT+ has long been an industry leader in both quality and taste, combining the three premium Whey Protein sources to create the perfect anytime Whey Protein product. Pharma Whey® HT+ contains over 4g of Branched Chain Amino Acids per 25g serving and 3g L-Glutamine. Due to the importance of the Branched Chain Amino Acid Leucine, we have added extra PepForm® (peptide bonded) L-Leucine: ensuring that Pharma Whey® HT+ delivers an even more superior, high protein formula to aid in the muscle building process1.
  • 1Protein contributes to a growth in, and maintenance of muscle mass.
  • PhD Nutrition is an ISO 9001 registered company.
  • Serving scoop included, but may have settled to the bottom of pouch during transit.
  • Performance driven whey protein
  • 19g protein
  • 99 calories
  • Low sugar
  • Premium grass fed whey protein
  • Whey isolate & hydrolysed whey
  • Added peptide bonded leucine
  • PhD nutrition platinum standard quality
  • Gluten and soya free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 908G
  • Protein contributes to a growth in, and maintenance of muscle mass
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), Flavourings, Hydrolysed Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), PepForm® Leucine Peptides (Milk), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Soya
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • 1 serving: Add 1 scoop of powder (25g) to 200ml of ice cold water and shake or blend for 10 seconds.
  • 1 super serving: Add 2 scoops of powder (50g) to 400ml of ice cold water and shake or blend for 10 seconds.
  • Taste Tip: High protein food supplements such as Pharma Whey® HT+ are tremendously versatile and it makes sense to add variety to your nutritional plan. Why not stir 1 scoop of Pharma Whey® HT+ into 250ml of greek or natural yoghurt for a creamy protein-packed dessert?
  • When to take Pharma Whey® HT+
  • For best results, use 2 servings of Pharma Whey® HT+ daily. Take between meals, or with meals, to ensure quality Whey Protein intake at any time throughout the day to help in the muscle building and re-building process, during periods of intense exercise.

Number of uses

36 Servings

Warnings

  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Store out of reach of children. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Albion Mills,
  • Willerby,
  • East Yorkshire,
  • HU10 6DN,

Return to

  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Albion Mills,
  • Willerby,
  • East Yorkshire,
  • HU10 6DN,
  • UK.
  • Customer care line: +44 (0) 1482 610020
  • www.phd-supplements.com

Net Contents

908g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(when mixed with water) Per 100g%RI* per 100g(when mixed with water) Per 25g serving (1 scoop)(when mixed with water) Per 50g serving (2 scoops)
Energy 1658kJ/414kJ/828kJ/
-392kcal98kcal196kcal
Fat 6.0g1.5g3.0g
Of which saturates 4.2g1.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate 9.5g2.4g4.8g
Of which sugars 6.7g1.7g3.4g
Fibre 1.93g0.48g0.96g
Protein 74.0g18.5g37.0g
Salt 0.24g0.06g0.12g
Vitamin B12 8µg3202.0µg4.0µg
Potassium 500mg25125mg250mg
Calcium 460mg58115mg230mg
Phosphorus 273mg3968mg136mg
Selenium 38µg699.5µg19µg
Vitamins & Minerals:----
*RI = Reference Intake----

Safety information

View more safety information

Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Store out of reach of children. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant

5 stars

I swear by this protein and it's dead handy being able to order online and collect from the tesco store near to my work.

Good Product quick delivery

5 stars

Great product, tastes good and mixes well. Tesco direct price cheapest I could find on the internet.Will definatly be buying again.

Good Taste

5 stars

Pleasant tasting shake. Quick delivery, next day and cheaper than other websites

The best whey out there

5 stars

Easy to mix, tastes great. Perfect blend of nutrients for a post work out shake.

Great purchase

5 stars

Thoroughly satisfied with this purchase. Delivered on time and exactly matched description as advertised.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here