Pharma Whey Protein Chocolate 908G

Brilliant
I swear by this protein and it's dead handy being able to order online and collect from the tesco store near to my work.
Good Product quick delivery
Great product, tastes good and mixes well. Tesco direct price cheapest I could find on the internet.Will definatly be buying again.
Good Taste
Pleasant tasting shake. Quick delivery, next day and cheaper than other websites
The best whey out there
Easy to mix, tastes great. Perfect blend of nutrients for a post work out shake.
Great purchase
Thoroughly satisfied with this purchase. Delivered on time and exactly matched description as advertised.