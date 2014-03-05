Pregnacare His & Her Conception 60'S
Offer
Product Description
- Conception plus Wellman® Conception vitamin and mineral tablets
- For conception tips visit: www.pregnacare.com/conception
- Pregnacare® works with:
- IFSBH - International Federation for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus
- Pregnacare® is proud to be the official Worldwide Partner of the Global Prevention Initiative
- Registered Charity www.ifglobal.org
- Expert nutrition for couples trying for a baby
- For Him: Wellman® Conception
- With zinc which contributes to normal fertility and the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood. Selenium contributes to normal spermatogenesis.
- For Her: Pregnacare® Conception
- Includes the recommended 400µg folic acid which contributes to maternal tissue growth during pregnancy, plus zinc which contributes to normal fertility.
- Expert nutritional care for couples trying for a baby
- Now that you have both decided to try for a baby, you want to prepare your body and ensure a healthy diet and lifestyle to maximise your chances of conception.
- Pregnacare® Him & Her Conception has been developed on the basis of scientific research to support the specific nutritional requirements of men and women who wish to maintain reproductive health, when planning the very best start for their baby.
- Most recommended by midwives1
- 1. The pregnancy supplement brand midwives recommend most.
- Tablet images not actual size.
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Men - One tablet per day, with your main meal (purple blister).
- Women - One tablet per day, with your main meal (pink blister).
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed recommended intake. To be taken only on a full stomach.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Pregnacare® and Wellman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
- About taking Pregnacare® Conception
- Pregnacare® Conception is a nutrient based, scientifically researched formula without any drugs or hormones. It contains no ingredients known to cause irregularity in the monthly cycle. A change in the monthly cycle has been noticed by some women at the same time as using this product. If you experience a delay or change in your monthly cycle, this may not necessarily mean you are pregnant and it is advised to take a pregnancy test and speak to your doctor or health professional.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid disorder, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Return to
Net Contents
60 x Tablets
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid disorder, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Glyceryl Tristearate]), L-Arginine (as HCI), Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Inositol (Carrier: Acacia), N-Acetyl Cysteine, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Capric/Caprilic Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides], Glycerin), Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin]), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin B6 (as HCI), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxicant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Vitamin E Natural Source (as D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Copper Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Sodium Selenate
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Soya
Storage
- Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Nutrition
Typical Values Av. per tablet % EC NRV† L-Arginine 100 mg - Inositol 50 mg - N-Acetyl Cysteine 50 mg - Betacarotene (Natural Source) 3 mg - Vitamin D (as D3 600 IU) 15 µg 300 Vitamin E 4 mg α-TE 33 Vitamin C 90 mg 113 Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 8 mg 727 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 5 mg 357 Niacin (Vitamin B3) 20 mg NE 125 Vitamin B6 10 mg 714 Folic Acid 400 µg 200 Vitamin B12 20 µg 800 Biotin 150 µg 300 Pantothenic Acid 6 mg 100 Magnesium 60 mg 16 Iron 14 mg 100 Zinc 15 mg 150 Copper 1000 µg 100 Selenium 50 µg 91 Iodine 150 µg 100 † NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units - -
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Magnesium Oxide, L-Carnitine Tartrate, Inositol (Carrier: Acacia Gum), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Maca Extract, Zinc Sulphate, Tablet Coating: (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerin, Natural Source Colours [Iron Oxides]), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Pine Bark Extract, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate & Silicon Dioxide, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate [Carrier: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose]), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Ferrous Fumarate, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), L-Arginine, Vitamin A (as Acetate [Carriers: Acacia, Starch, Maltodextrin, Antioxidants: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Siberian Ginseng Extract, Riboflavin, Octacosanol (Rice Bran), Copper Sulphate, L-Glutathione, Co-Enzyme Q10, Manganese Sulphate, Lycopene Extract, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, Chromium Trichloride, Biotin, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Soya
Storage
- Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Nutrition
Typical Values Av. per tablet % EC NRV† Siberian Ginseng Extract eq. to 30 mg - Peruvian Maca Extract eq. to 250 mg - Co-enzyme Q10 2 mg - L-Carnitine 50 mg - Citrus Bioflavoniods 10 mg - L-Arginine 10 mg - Lycopene Extract 1.5 mg - Pine Bark Extract 30 mg - Octacosanol 3 mg - Inositol 40 mg - L-Glutathione 2.5 mg - Vitamin A (2500 IU) 750 µg RE 94 Vitamin D (as D3 600 IU) 15 µg 300 Vitamin E 30 mg α-TE 250 Vitamin C 90 mg 113 Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 12 mg 1091 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 5 mg 357 Niacin (Vitamin B3) 18 mg NE 113 Vitamin B6 10 mg 714 Folic Acid 400 µg 200 Vitamin B12 75 µg 3000 Biotin 150 µg 300 Pantothenic Acid 10 mg 167 Magnesium 60 mg 16 Iron 6 mg 43 Zinc 15 mg 150 Copper 1000 µg 100 Manganese 0.5 mg 25 Selenium 150 µg 273 Chromium 50 µg 125 † NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units - -
