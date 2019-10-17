By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Extra Large Battered Cod Fillets 400G

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco 2 Extra Large Battered Cod Fillets 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg
½ of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1089kJ / 261kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless extra large cod (Gadus morhua) fillets coated in batter.
  • Flaky fillets battered chip shop style for a crisp, bubbly crunch
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent whole fillet
  • Flaky whole fillets in golden batter for a crisp, bubbly crunch
  • Cook from frozen 27 mins
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (55%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maize Flour, Yeast, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. For best results, oven cook from frozen Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place the fillets on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25 mins
Leave to rest for 2 minutes before serving.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using cod

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (178g**)
Energy1089kJ / 261kcal1939kJ / 464kcal
Fat14.2g25.3g
Saturates1.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate20.3g36.1g
Sugars1.2g2.1g
Fibre1.4g2.5g
Protein12.2g21.7g
Salt0.9g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Tesco extra large cod fillets

5 stars

Great quality,cooked beautifuly,nice crunchy batter,would highly reccomend!!!

Battererd? Are you sure?

3 stars

The cod is not battered - it‘s covered in breadcrumbs! Also, the meat is not flaky as it should be, but seems to be mashed, like some lesser varieties of fish fingers.

Great cod Great Size!

5 stars

Best fish frozen you can buy! Flakey like chippy fish

Best I've ever had

5 stars

This was the best battered fish ive ever had out of a box!far better than Birds Eye, I'd really recommend it to anyone and it cooked perfectly.Definitely buying again😉

easily the best frozen fish fillets we've tried. C

5 stars

easily the best frozen fish fillets we've tried. Chunky meat which was tasty. These went down very well on Friday night with chips and peas. Very impressed with them, great value and compare favourably to the big brand names if not better!

Fresh,white ,flaky fish.

5 stars

Never used this but I do now.Lovely white flaky fish and crispy batter.They are large like they say I won’t bother with anything else now,really tasty too.Delicious,I would highly recommend.

Good but Not great and would probably buy again

3 stars

Nice but not great...would probably buy again.

Yummmy

5 stars

I've tried many many fish fillet but I would say this product is the most delicious crispy tasty and big piece with so good quality cod and yummy coatings every one liked it and it's so elegant for visitors and it's not expensive comparing with the taste. We are having this every Sunday with no complaints.. thank you Tesco

Real fish, end to end & top to bottom.

5 stars

This fish, in my opinion, is the best available for oven "Frying" No thick batter where you have to hunt the fish here there is full fish from end to end in a thin batter. I cannot recommend this product enough for oven fish, just add some quality chips & your guaranteed a traditional English feast!

