Tesco 2 Extra Large Battered Cod Fillets 400G

Tesco extra large cod fillets
Great quality,cooked beautifuly,nice crunchy batter,would highly reccomend!!!
Battererd? Are you sure?
The cod is not battered - it‘s covered in breadcrumbs! Also, the meat is not flaky as it should be, but seems to be mashed, like some lesser varieties of fish fingers.
Great cod Great Size!
Best fish frozen you can buy! Flakey like chippy fish
Best I've ever had
This was the best battered fish ive ever had out of a box!far better than Birds Eye, I'd really recommend it to anyone and it cooked perfectly.Definitely buying again😉
easily the best frozen fish fillets we've tried. Chunky meat which was tasty. These went down very well on Friday night with chips and peas. Very impressed with them, great value and compare favourably to the big brand names if not better!
Fresh,white ,flaky fish.
Never used this but I do now.Lovely white flaky fish and crispy batter.They are large like they say I won’t bother with anything else now,really tasty too.Delicious,I would highly recommend.
Good but Not great and would probably buy again
Nice but not great...would probably buy again.
Yummmy
I've tried many many fish fillet but I would say this product is the most delicious crispy tasty and big piece with so good quality cod and yummy coatings every one liked it and it's so elegant for visitors and it's not expensive comparing with the taste. We are having this every Sunday with no complaints.. thank you Tesco
Real fish, end to end & top to bottom.
This fish, in my opinion, is the best available for oven "Frying" No thick batter where you have to hunt the fish here there is full fish from end to end in a thin batter. I cannot recommend this product enough for oven fish, just add some quality chips & your guaranteed a traditional English feast!