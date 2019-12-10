By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wkd Mixed Pack 10X275ml

5(1)Write a review
Wkd Mixed Pack 10X275ml
£ 10.00
£3.64/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sparkling Fortified Alcoholic Premix Blending Mixed Fruit Flavours.
  • 95 calories per 275ml bottle
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 2750ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Alcohol Units

1.1

ABV

4% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Beverage Brands,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL3 1FD,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Beverage Brands,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL3 1FD,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.wkd.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

10 x 275ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great drink

5 stars

Great drink

